The City of Ludington held a press conference in regards to the Starfish Gun Buyback Program on Wednesday at Ludington City Hall.
Several city officials spoke on the matter, including SGBP committee member Deb Del Zoppo, police chief Chris Jones, city councilor Kathy Winczewski, and former Ludington Mayor Steve Miller.
The Starfish Gun Buyback Program is named after an old fable in which a child is seen tossing starfish washed ashore, back into the ocean as many more lay on the beach. In the story, a stranger asks why she is even trying as she cannot possibly make a difference? The child simply responds as she tosses one more back into the ocean, “It made a difference to that one.”
The buyback program asks for volunteers to turn in their assault weapons in exchange for a $300 grocery gift card. It is completely voluntary and volunteers will be kept anonymous.
The weapons exchange will be conducted through the Ludington Police Department. They will collect weapons at no extra charge.
“Consider this buyback event a ‘public safety’ event,” Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones stated in an FAQ released by the committee. “That is what we do.”
LPD’s definition of an assault-style weapon is any semi-automatic rifle able to accept detachable magazines and having two or more of the following: folding or telescoping stock, pistol grip, bayonet mount, flash hider, grenade launcher, barrel shroud safety feature that prevents burns to the operator, a semi-automatic version of a fully automatic firearm.
There will be two different gun buyback events this year. The first is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The second will be the third Saturday in September.
There will be two more events around the same times in 2024.
The program committee said the event will be deemed a success if a minimum of 1-5 assault style weapons are turned in for buyback, and no longer on the street.
“Even if no weapons are turned in, we believe that trying to make our community safer is worth the effort,” the committee stated in guidelines released to the Daily News.