The Ludington’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 36-8 halftime lead on Friday against Muskegon Heights and won, 60-26, at Hawley Gymnasium in a Lakes 8 Activities conference game.

Even with the fast start, the Orioles found themselves not quick clicking against the Tigers.

“We had a case of missing lay-ups tonight and that is part of basketball. Muskegon Heights was trying to, when we got the ball at the high post or short corner, send multiple girls to us. At the last minute, everyone, it’s not one girl, we rushed a little bit. There are a million reasons for it, we didn’t finish as well as we could have but I think we still played really well, especially defensively,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

The defense ramped up as the game progressed, and so did the rotations for the Orioles. As Stowe moved girls in and out of the game, Ludington didn’t let up.

Junior Olivia Lynn led all scorers with 14 points off of the bench. Keelyn Laird added 13 and RyAnn Rohrer had 10.

Ty’veonna Davis, a junior, led Muskegon Heights (1-5, 1-2 Lakes 8) with 13 points.

Ludington (8-4, 4-1) continues to build on developing their own brand of ball, staying the course, growing as a team.

The Orioles play at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Traverse City Central.

Ludington won for the 30th time in the 43 game series history that began in the fall of 1981.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (26)

Stewart 1 0-0 2, Day 2 0-0 5, Watts 0 0-2 0, Davis 4 2-6 13, Nolan 1 4-5 6. Totals: 8 6-13 26.

LUDINGTON (60)

Rohrer 5 0-4 10, Kline 1 0-0 3, Austin 1 0-0 2, Morse 2 1-2 6, Bandstra 2 2-4 6, McKinley 1 4-9 6, Lynn 6 2-3 14, Laird 6 1-2 13. Totals: 24 10-24 60.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS ACADEMY; 2;6;11;7—;26

LUDINGTON; 15;21;15;9—;60

3-point goals—Muskegon Heights (4); Davis (3), Stewart. Ludington (2): Kline, Morse. Total fouls—Muskegon Heights 22, Ludington 15. Fouled out—Muskegon Heights: Watts, Stewart. Technical Fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 58, Muskegon Heights 7. Ludington JV Scoring: Williams 8, Anderson 10, Shimunek 1, Jeruzal 10, Betts 4, Glanville 6, Stowe 5, Skiba 10, Hackert 4.