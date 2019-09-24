The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will host local musicians Stephen and Kaedin Plummer at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the arts center's "An Intimate Evening With..." series.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 231-845-2787.

Stephen and Kaedin are founding members of the Third Coast Gypsy Jazz Band.

Stephen has studied music at The Atlanta Institute Of Music, City College Of New York and the New School University’s Jazz And Contemporary Music. Stephen plays in Andrew Brown’s Djangophonique, Groove 101 and The West Shore Community College Big Band.