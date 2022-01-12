CUSTER — A strong fourth quarter solidified a win as Mason County Eastern girls basketball defeated Pentwater, 40-20, in a Western Michigan D League game Wednesday in Custer.

A rather slow start offensively to the game left Pentwater with the lead at halftime, 18-17. Pentwater scored 12 points in the first quarter, but struggled offensively after that output, managing only eight additional points in the game.

“We were extremely short-handed. We were missing three starters tonight, so we were not in a good way. We had to cancel the junior varsity game tonight as we didn’t have enough players. We only had seven (varsity) players and may have gassed out a little bit in the second half,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton.

Both schools struggled in the third quarter, with Eastern outscoring Pentwater, 7-0, but the Cardinals (4-4, 4-3 WMD) lit a spark in the fourth quarter when senior Corinna Hernandez nailed a pair of 3-point shots and Janessa Alvesteffer and Lucy Shoup each contributed four points for Eastern’s 16-2 advantage in the fourth.

Both coaches spoke about enjoying this rivalry game. In a series that began in 1973, MCE leads the series, with the win, 64-34.

“I usually enjoy this game. I’m pretty excited to play this game,” said Gorton. “Pentwater and Custer are about the same size… We are not that far apart and we enjoy playing them. The score is usually pretty close. It was a competitive game until the fourth quarter when our shots started to fall and their’s did not,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith.

Pentwater (1-4, 1-3 WMD) was led in scoring by junior Jocelyn Richison and Mikaylyn Kenney, both with eight points. Eastern was led by Janessa Alvesteffer with 14 points, followed by Corinna Hernandez with 11.

Pentwater’s Kenney and Audrey Kieda led their team with seven rebounds apiece, followed by Richison with six rebounds and six steals and Marissa Sayles with six rebounds. Kenney also contributed eight points.

The Cardinals were led by Alvesteffer in assists (5), steals (5) and rebounds (11). Shoup also had 11 rebounds and Hernandez hauled down 10. Hillary Howe added four steals.

“I was very pleased with our rebounding, more or less with our team effort. I thought we rebounded well with the team,” said Smith. “Overall, I was pleased with the defensive intensity throughout the game. We talked about (how) we thought that may have been lacking in the past, and we really got on it.”

Pentwater plays at 6 p.m., Friday, when it hosts Mesick. Eastern is scheduled to play at 6 p.m., Friday, at Manistee Catholic, but the game may be rescheduled, Smith said.

PENTWATER (20)

Richison 2 0-0 5, Kenney 4 0-2 8, Kiede 2 0-2 4, Schaefer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 0-4 20.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (40)

Howe 3 0-0 7, Shoup 2 0-2 4, Fuster 2 0-2 4, Alvesteffer 6 2-2 14, Hernandez 4 0-0 11. Totals: 17 2-6 40.

Pentwater;12;6;0;2—;20

Mason County Eastern;6;11;7;16—;40

3-point goals—Pentwater (2): Richison, Schaefer. Mason County Eastern (4): Howe, Hernandez 3. Total fouls—Pentwater 10, Mason County Eastern 6. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.