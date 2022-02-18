PENTWATER — Pentwater's boys basketball team put up 21 first quarter points on its way to 71-28 West Michigan D League victory over Big Rapids Crossroads on its home floor on Friday.
In the first quarter, the trio of Jonny Arnouts, Will Werkema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr scored 18 points.
"The second quarter, (we) took advantage of defense and speed and shooting in transition," Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera said. "Starting the second half strong and not looking back, the starters led the charge."
Ten out of 13 Falcons scored in the second half.
Plummer-Eisenlohr led Pentwater (4-8, 4-6 WMD) with 20 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out two assists. Werkema-Grondsma had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist. Arnouts had 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Mikey Carlson added five points and four Falcons put up four points each, Campbell Miller, Drew Kolenda, Rey Hugo and CJ Cornelissee.
Miller also had four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Cornelissee had four rebounds and two steals and Kaleb Brown pulled down six rebounds.
Big Rapids Crossroads (0-15, 0-14 WMD) remains without a victory.
Pentwater plays Saturday in Bear Lake in another WMD contest.