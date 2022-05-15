CUSTER — Pentwater softball won both games on Saturday to take the Mason County Eastern softball tournament championship for the second year in a row.

Along with Pentwater’s 2-0 record, White Cloud and Manistee Catholic were 1-1 and Mason County Eastern was 0-2.

Pentwater 11, Manistee Catholic 0

Pentwater jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then the Falcons continued the barrage throughout the five inning game, recording 10 hits overall and garnering the win, 11-0.

Pentwater’s Mikaylyn Kenney threw all five innings, striking out 12, allowing only one hit without any free passes to first base.

Kenney had two singles and a triple to lead the Falcons’ offense. Mackenna Hasil and Maren Martinsen had a pair of singles, Charlie Swanger had a double and Mandi Sayles and Bailee Hasil each had a single.

White Cloud 13, Mason County Eastern 1

Eastern’s Skylar Harry pitched three innings, gave up seven hits, 10 walks, 13 runs, 12 earned runs and fanned four in a losing effort.

Four MCE players were 1-for-2: Harry, Ella Plyman, Avery Crawford and Ashley Willoughby.

Pentwater 9, White Cloud 0

Kenney was back on the mound to garner the win as she pitched a no-hitter, pitching six innings, striking out 15 and did not give up a walk.

The Falcons were able to get the bats going in the first inning, scoring three runs and then added three more in the second and three more in the fourth inning.

The balanced hitting was once again prevalent as Bailee Hasil had a trio of singles, Haidyn Adams had a double, and Kenney, Sayles, Mackenna Hasil, Martinsen and Swanger all added singles to the cause.

“Mikaylyn Kenney pitched two great games. Mackenna Hasil stepped up huge for the Falcons, filling in behind the plate, catching two great games,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter. “Excellent communication and a balanced offensive attack allowed the Falcons to take home two wins today.”

Manistee Catholic 16, Mason County Eastern 3

Eastern started the game with Taylor Campbell on the mound, pitching two innings, allowing 12 runs — 12 earned — 10 hits, seven walks and struck out four. Skylar Harry then entered the game for an inning on the mound, giving up four runs — four earned — no hits, seven walks and fanned two.

Harry led the offensive for Eastern, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Ashley Willoughby was 1-for-1 with an RBI, Avery Crawford and Ella Plyman were 1-for-2, as was Aralyn Donald, along with a run scored. Deanna Codman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

“We had a great day for softball. Our girls were able to compete against a couple of teams we haven’t seen yet this year and had some good competition. I was pleased with how the girls played hard every inning, even if we came out on the wrong side of the score sheet,” MCE coach Jake Smith said. “These girls are going out and playing hard every game, and I’m proud of their competitive drive.”