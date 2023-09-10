The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) hosted fused glass class as part of its Ludington Sesquicentennial workshops series on Sunday.
Close to 50 people were in attendance for a class led by LACA member and Ludington resident Lucy O’Brian. O’Brian walked participants through the process of recreating the Ludington North Breakwater lighthouse using fused glass.
A presentation was prepared with looped videos of every step of the process.
Fused glass consists of pre-cut pieces of glass that gets created into a piece of art, and eventually gets melted in a kiln. It takes about two weeks for the glass to melt at very high temperatures.
Participants will be able to pick up their creations on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the LACA.
The class only took about half of the scheduled two hours to complete. The group of students in attendance were very fast and didn’t have many questions, something that impressed O’Brian.
“They were really good at it,” O’Brian said after the workshop. “I anticipated people would take longer and have more problems with some of the finer pieces, gluing them and getting them into place, but they didn’t have any problem at all.”
This was the first time O’Brian had taught a fused glass class of this size.
“I teach the beginning stained glass class, and then there’s more advanced class,” she said. “There can only be four students in the first class because they do everything — cutting the glass, soldering, grinding, boiling, all of that. So I’m used to the smaller class where I’m more hands-on with them.
“So this was kind of different,” she continued. “I think it works out better. The video just loops and they can watch it and then I can go around if they have questions.”
The students really enjoyed the class. Dearborn’s Linda Lovasz and Garleen Uusitalo from the St. Ignace area were visiting Ludington for the weekend, and they both had fun during this class.
“I had my apprehensions because I had a terrible experience with a gingerbread house,” Lovasz said. “I did my clouds and I left them, rather than screw them up.”
Patty Moore and Stephanie Kaiser, both from Ludington, also enjoyed the class.
“I’ve never worked with glass before,” Moore said. “So this was something new for me, and I found it to be relaxing.”
“I’m a visual learner, so being able to see it done for me on the big screen really helped me transfer it to my project, and like she said, it was just so relaxing and soothing,” Kaiser added. “I haven’t done glass before either and I want to do more.”
O’Brian said there’s plans to do a similar workshop with Christmas ornaments around the holidays.
“We’re looking to expand some of the classes that we offer that have to do with class,” she said.
The next installment in the LACA sesquicentennial workshop series with will be Sunday, Sept. 24, where artist Mary Case will lead a lighthouse painting workshop.