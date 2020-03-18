A scuffle between a local teen and police Monday afternoon ended with the teenager being tased and an officer being injured.
Devin McKay Martin, 19, 503 E. Danaher Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned Tuesday in 79th District Court on five felonies in the incident. He was arraigned on a count of resisting and opposing an officer causing injury, three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction.
Ludington City Police Chief Mark Barnett said the incident started shortly before 1:30 p.m. when police were called to the Lincoln River bridge area on Lakeshore Drive to investigate a report on a man possibly being intoxicated at that location.
