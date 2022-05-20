SCOTTVILLE — On a day when the weather was anything but predictable, the MHSAA Division 3 regional track meet was held in Scottville and area athletes endured the strange weather, winning regional champion titles and setting school records.

Ten area athletes took home the bragging rights of being a regional champion. Manistee boys had one champion in the 200 meters, Max Miles, running a time of 23.62. Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn won the shot put with a throw of 54 feet 11 1/2 inches, and Hart’s Kellen Kimes won the discus with a new school record of 165-2.

Kimes broke the old Hart school record of 162-11, a record he set earlier this year.

In the girls division, Hart had seven first place finishes on the way to winning the regional championship. The Pirates got a personal best from senior Audrianna Enns in the 800 with a time of 2:16.25 and Addison Hovey jumped 5-2 in the high jump to finish first.

Freshman Jessica Jazwinski paced the Pirates by winning double events, the 1,600 in 5:03.79 and the 3,200 in 11:04.46.

Hart girls won three of four relay events, setting a school record in the one and in the only relay event they didn’t win, the 800 relay, they placed third, set a school record and qualified for the state meet based on qualifying time.

In the 400 relay, Hart’s team of Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Kendall Williamson and Addison Hovey ran a 51.21, breaking the old school record of 51.3 set in 1988.

In the 800 relay, placing third, the Hart girls set a new school record, breaking the old record of 1:50.20 set in 1998.

The 1,600 relay was won by Hart in 4:12.76 with a team of Williamson, Boutell, VanderLaan and Audrianna Enns.

Hart’s 3200 relay, run by Alyson Enns, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Audrianna Enns and Jazwinski ran a time of 9:54.36 and took first.

Manistee sophomore Kendal Waligorski had a jump of 8-9 to win the pole vault regional champion title.

Additional area state qualifiers were Hart’s Wyatt Dean in the 800 meters, setting a new school record with his time of 1:57.51, a personal best, breaking the old record of 1:59.10 set by Joe Meza in 1991.

Hart had two qualifiers by time in the 3,200, placing third and fifth. Clayton Ackley had a personal best with a time of 9:46.38 and Seth Ackley with a time of 9:57.80.

Kimes, along with his win in the discus, placed second in the shot put, throwing 52-6 1/2. Mason County Central qualified two in high jump, senior Jeremiah Patterson with a personal record 6-0 placing second and Quentin Lange with a 6-0 in third place, but jumping the qualifying height.

Qualifying in pole vault based on qualifying heights, were MCC’s Ethan Wood with a jump of 12-6 and Luke Kooy of Manistee jumping 12-0.

Patterson, along with qualifying in the high jump, qualified for state in the long jump with a personal record of 21-11 1/2, a new school record, breaking John Bartlett’s old record of 21-1/4 from 1993.

Hart’s boys 400 relay team of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Jose Luis Anderverde and Eman Hertzler ran a 45.39 and placed second to qualify for the state meet.

In the girls division, Manistee freshman Audrey Huizinga qualified for the 400 with a time of 1:01.83. Hart freshman Jazwinski, along with her two first place finishes, placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:22.27 and teammate Audrianna Enns ran a 5:07.55 for second in the 1600 and teammate Alyson Enns qualified in the 3200, placing third in 11:35.42.

Manistee senior Anna Huizinga set a personal record of 16.62 to qualify for state by placing second in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.79. Sophomore Libby McCarthy of Manistee placed second in the high jump with a leap of 4-10 and Hart junior Boutell qualified on distance in the long jump with a 15-11.

In the relays, Manistee qualified on time in the 800 relay with the team of Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Zimmerman, placing fourth in 1:51.33 and in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:17.98 run by McCarthy, Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Anna Huizinga.

“I was happy with our field events today as we qualified two in the high jump, Ethan Wood qualified in the pole vault, Jeremiah Patterson broke the long jump record twice today, Andrew Quinn won the shot put (and) we had a couple freshman do very well,” said MCC coach Patrick Nelson. “Freshman Ken Spyker made it to the finals today in the 200 and freshman Quentin Lange qualified in the high jump with a jump of 6-0 and Russell Schade took seventh in the 400.”

While Mason County Central’s girls did not qualify anyone for the state meet, they were led by Jayden Baker with a seventh place finish in the 400 with a time of 1:06.32, Vyktoria Dunblazier with a seventh place in the shot put with a personal record throw of 29-1/2, and Mallory Miller with a personal record and seventh place finish with a throw of 85-3 in the discus.

Nelson was appreciative of all the help of volunteers and coaching staff he and the track athletes have received this year, saying, “It takes a village to help the kids be successful.”

Nelson mentioned Maria and Maury Holbrook, Jerome Betts, Jeff Mount and Katie Cooper as either being on the coaching staff or volunteering to help out.

The athletes who qualified for the MHSAA state meet, either by place or time, will compete at the Division III state track meet Saturday, June 4 in Kent City.