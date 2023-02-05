MUSKEGON — Three local wrestlers picked up championships at the expanded West Michigan Conference tournament Saturday at Orchard View.

This season was the first with additional schools Ludington, Manistee, Fremont, Hesperia, Fremont, Holton and Orchard View.

Mason County Central’s Hunter Sanford and Zane McCabe brought home titles as did Hart’s Alex Hicks.

Sanford, wrestling at 113 pounds, defeated Alex Sayer of Hesperia by fall in 1:40 in the Rivers Division final and went on to defeat Liam Waller of Whitehall by technical fall, 24-8 to win the crossover final (Rivers vs. Lakes Division).

MCC junior Zane McCabe wrestled at 126, defeated Austin Martinez of Hart in the Rivers final, 7-5, and defeated Caden Varella of Whitehall by major decision, 10-2, in the crossover final.

“Both boys are wrestling really well right now. They are sharp, explosive and very dangerous,” said Spartan coach Kendel Trim. “They are ready for this post season run.”

Alex Hicks had a big day for Hart’s wrestling team. He pinned his first two foes at 157 pounds and wrapped up a WMC championship with a 4-1 decision against Whitehall’s Ryan Goodrich.

Central sophomore Colter Kirchner, wrestling at 144, lost to Hart’s Jose Salgado in the Rivers final and then won the crossover final by defeating Kaden Parker of Orchard View by fall at 2:07.

“Colter keeps a high pace and has a lot of tools to score. He needs a little fine tuning in a few positions and he can be a real threat to anyone this post season.”

Hart had seven league runners-up.

Trayce Tate was the runner-up at 132 pounds, losing by injury to Montague’s Christope Aebig in the championship match. Tate picked up two victories on the way to the championship match.

Bryce Jorrisen took second at 138 pounds, losing by technical fall to Fremont’s Tee Ward in the title match. Jorrissen earned two victories on the way to the championship match.

Josue Salgado Velazquez took second at 144 pounds to Whitehall’s Ryne Christensen. Salgado Velazquez earned a pair of victories before falling in the final by major decision.

Guillermo Hernandez also picked up a pair of victories on his way to the title match at 150 pounds. He dropped a close 6-5 decision in the title match to Whitehall’s Darnell Mack.

Zane Thomas was the runner-up at 175 pounds, falling to Whitehall’s Wyatt Jenkins in the championship match. Thomas earned two victories on the way to the title match.

Adrian Tice won two matches on his way to the title match at 190 pounds. He lost the title to Whitehall’s Jackson Cook.

Hart’s Ivan Lara picked up a pair of victories at 285 pounds to reach the championship match against at Whitehall’s Shane Cook, where Cook picked up the victory.

The Pirates had three wrestlers finish third. Halen Boos of Hart was third at 120 pounds. He reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Blake Sayer of Hesperia. He was 2-1 for the day.

Also taking third was Austin Martinez at 126 pounds. He fell to McCabe in the semifinals and won the third place match to finish 2-1. Darice Mosley was third at 165 pounds winning his first match, but fell in the championship semifinals. He picked up a win in the third place match.

Both Parker Overmyer, a freshman at 157 and Gradyn Wilson, a sophomore at 275, finished fourth in the tournament for the Spartans and were second team all-conference in the Rivers division.

“Parker wrestled really tough with some really good wrestlers today,” commented Trim. “He really stepped his level up…and is a different wrestler than the freshman that started this season.”

Hart’s Adrian Lara finished fourth at 215 pounds. Lara won the quarterfinal, but fell in the semifinals to go to the third-place match, falling to Whitehall’s Blake Morningstar.

Brayden Overmyer, a junior, earned all-conference honors in the Rivers division, defeating a wrestler he had previously lost to in order to make all-conference.

“I saw a good effort today out of everyone and we wrestled better today than we have all season,” Trim said.

The Pirates’ Emmanuel Ortega, after falling to Sanford, finished fifth at 113 pounds, going 4-1.

Hart’s Jose Chavira was sixth, going 3-2 at 106 pounds.

Ludington was led by Landon Mosqueda, who finished fifth. He dropped his initial match, but rallied with back-to-back-to-back victories at 157 pounds to take fifth. His first consolation match was against Manistee’s Peyton Stallings.

Ludington’s Samantha Smeltzer (144, 0-2) and Corbin Wagenmaker (285, 0-2) saw action on the mat.

Manistee also saw Ava Pike (106, 0-2), Josh Haynes (113, 0-2), Brayden Schweitzer (165, 0-2) and Eli Fulton (215, 0-2) also wrestle.

MIDLAND GIRLS INVITATIONAL

Mason County Central sophomore Nyvaeh Wendt won the Midland Girls Invitational on Saturday. Wendt defeated a returning state medalist, Gabrielle Murphy from Whittemore Prescott in the semifinal, 1-0. Wendt went on to defeat Savannah Winkleblack of Montague in the final, 3-2.

“Three of Nyveah’s four losses are to Savannah. This was a big win for her and one we knew she could get,” Trim commented. “This performance is what she needs heading into the post season.”