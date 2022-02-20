CHARLEVOIX — Mason County Central qualified three wrestlers who will wrestle in two weeks at the MHSAA Division 4 individual wrestling state finals at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Senior Andrew Quinn defeated Mathias Miller of Newberry in the 285-pound finals with a pin at 1:31. Quinn’s record improves to 48-1.

“This was a good weekend for Andrew. He has two state medals, but this was his first regional title, so it was special,” said Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim.

Freshman Hunter Sandford defeated Tyler Demory of Mio in the 112-pound finals with a pin at 2:33. Sandford improves to 45-4 on the season.

“This was a great comeback match. We lost to Demory last week at districts, but we talked all week about if we opened up and turned up the aggression, we would be able to win that match,” Trim said. “He did, and it worked out.”

Sophomore Zane McCabe qualified by defeating Seth Duncan of LeRoy Pine River by decision, 1-0, at 125 pounds in the consolation semifinals. McCabe’s overall record is now 43-12. He finished fourth.

“Zane did the most important thing he could do today and that was to qualify for the finals,” Trim said.

“We wrestled real well today. We had a good week of practice and the boys responded with some good performances,” commented Trim. “Now its time to finish strong at the state finals.”

These three wrestlers will compete in the MHSAA individual state finals at Ford Field in Detroit on March 4-5.