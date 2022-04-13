HART — The first West Michigan Conference jamboree of 2022 was held at the Colonial Golf Course in Hart on Wednesday and was won by Whitehall with a low score of 176 to take top team honors.
North Muskegon was second with 186 and Montague was third with a 193. Medalist for the event was Landon Griffin from Whitehall with a score of 40.
The Spartans took seventh place with a score of 256 and were led by freshman Bryce Thurow who shot a 56, followed by Ryan Budzynski with a 65, Jayden Perrone, 67, and Chase Wood, 68. Three of the four scorers for Central did not play golf a year ago.
“They want to get better, and they all knew ways they could save some strokes. That will hopefully help us lower our scorers,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “It is nice to get started and give us a little bit of a barometer so we know where we are at.”
Genson noted the team had a couple days last week they were outside to practice, as well as Monday and Tuesday this week, but they have not gotten on the range yet to hone some of their skills in a repetitive fashion.