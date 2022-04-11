SUBMITTED PHOTO
Tickets for the the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame’s banquet are available for purchase. The tickets, $35 each, are for the banquet scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Lincoln Hills Golf and Country Club in Hamlin Township. To purchase tickets, please contact the Treasurer Sharon McCumber at 231-613-2428 or by email at sharonmccumber@yahoo.com. Tickets are $35 each, which includes a meal and the induction ceremony. When calling or emailing about tickets, please indicate which of the athletes you are coming to support, to assist in table assignments. The unveiling of the plaques for the Class of 2022 will be on the same date, at 12 p.m. and at Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township. The unveiling of the plaques is a free event, open to public. The Class of 2022 inductees are Mike Evans, Bob Cameron, Jill (Treml) Stickney, Al Hardman, Christy Christmas and Lyford Young.