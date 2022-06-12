CLARE — In just the second regional appearance in the history of the Hart softball program, the typically strong Pirates had several errors in the bottom of the sixth inning and the regional semifinal got away from them, losing to Evart, 8-1, to end a very successful 2022 softball season.

“Today doesn’t define how they played all year. They played well. Kudos to the seniors, they had a great run. Now the next group has to step up and keep it going,” said Hart coach Rocky Smith.

Hart took the early lead in the top of the first inning when Abby Hicks drew a walk with two outs. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and continued on to third when the Evart catcher threw the ball to third and the throw got past the third baseman and Hicks scored.

In Evart’s bottom half of the first inning, the lead off batter hit a double deep to the outfield, advanced to third on a long fly ball to centerfield and then scored on a RBI single with two outs.

The score remained 1-1 in the second and then in the bottom of the third, Evart’s lead-off batter hit a single to left-center field, followed by a RBI double by the second batter and that runner scored when Evart’s clean-up hitter hit a sacrifice fly to left field for an RBI.

The score remained 3-1, Evart, until the bottom of the sixth when Evart scored five times on several errors and a couple base hits seasoned in for good measure. At least two of the errors happened when the players had the ball pop in their glove and then quickly pop back out.

“I think if we don’t make those couple mistakes in the sixth inning and open that gap, it was 3-1 and we are in that game and now we get a few runners on…the momentum is a little different. Unfortunately, we talk about it all the time, don’t let one mistake turn in to two or three and unfortunately in that inning, we let one mistake turn in to four,” said Smith. “Credit to them (Evart), they did a great job today. They hit the ball well, their pitcher was great out there.”

In the top of the seventh, Hart got some hope, but with two on, two outs and runners at the corners, the runner attempting to steal second base was picked off by Evart and the game and the season came to a close for 2022.

Hart senior Finley Kistler, pitching the regional game, said, “I wanted to win regionals and go even further, as far as we could.

“We didn’t play as well as we have all season,” Kistler said. “We are a good team and we just didn’t play as good as we usually do. I know everyone has an off day and it is too bad ours was today.”

“For the underclassmen, we gotta let that burn and take that to the off-season and make us work harder in the off-season,” Smith said. “If it truly burns in you then you will want to work harder in the off season so it doesn’t happen again.”

Smith was reflective after the loss, of how good a season his team had and of how much he appreciates the effort put forth.

“It’s been a fun ride with these kids. When you watch them grow from seven and eight years old to 18, it is pretty fun,” he said.

Smith has been working to raise expectations for Hart softball.

“We want to take that next step. We don’t want to leave the bar here, we want to raise the bar,” he said. “We don’t wan’t to settle.”

Kistler was the losing pitcher, pitching six innings, allowing seven hits for eight runs, three of them earned and had one strike out.

Hicks’ single in the first was Hart’s only hit of the game. Gabryella Schmieding had two walks.

Smith shared that five Hart softball playerss were selected to the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-District Team, outfielders Gabrielle Quijas and Morgan Marvin, first base Makayla Rockwell, pitcher Finley Kistler and utility player Skylar Smith.

With the win over Hart, Evart advanced to the regional finals, where it took on Beaverton, a 5-4, winner over Traverse City St. Francis in the first game of the regionals. Evart won the regional championship, 2-1, and advanced to the state quarterfinals where it faces Kalkaska, a winner over Gladstone, 1-0.