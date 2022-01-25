Ludington took an early lead in a boys basketball game against Cadillac on Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium, 18-12, but Cadillac hit a pair of 3-point shots late in first quarter and never trailed again on its way to a 52-30 non-conference win.

Ludington led by as much as 12-7 in the first before Cadillac hit those 3-point shots. The first came with 1:49 remaining in the quarter and the second one with 47 seconds on the clock. Cadillac added a field goal with 22.3 seconds to go and then simply played stellar defense for the remainder of the game.

The Vikings were up, 18-12, when the dust settled on the first quarter, 30-14 at the half and by 16 after three quarters; both teams scored just eight points in that quarter. Cadillac then outscored the Orioles in the fourth to wrap up the final score of 52-30.

“Hats off to Cadillac. Defense wins games and they were very, very, very tough to score on tonight. We didn’t get the shots that we wanted the majority of the night, and you gotta give them credit at the end of the day, to Cadillac’s ferocious half court defense,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

Ludington’s Peyton LaCombe led all scorers with 18, followed by Cadillac’s 6-foot, 9-inch senior Cole Jenema with 16. The Orioles David Shillinger added nine points in the game.

Even with the Cadillac (8-3) win, the Orioles still lead the series that began in 1918-19 with a 93-66 advantage.

“You want to play worthy opponents. Our schedule has been full of worthy opponents this year, and that is only going to make us better. As they say, adversity makes you stronger, and I think this game is going to make us a little better down the long run,” Shank added.

Next up for the Orioles is Lakes 8 opponent Western Michigan Christian. According to Shank, WMC will have their all-state candidate back in the line-up and that could mean a tougher game than when the Orioles defeated them in December, 81-42.

Ludington (6-5) plays at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, when they host Western Michigan Christian at Hawley Gymnasium.

CADILLAC (52)

Main 2 2-2 7, Gurden 5 1-2 11, Montague 4 0-1 11, Jenema 7 0-0 16, Howell 2 0-1 4, Goetz 1 1-2 3, Wade 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 4-10 52.

LUDINGTON (30)

Anthes 0 1-2 1, Shillinger 3 3-6 9, Millspaugh 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 8 0-0 18. Totals: 12 4-8 30.

Cadillac 18 12 8 14 — 52

Ludington 12 2 8 8 — 30

3-point goals—Cadillac (6): Main, Gurden 2, Montague, Jenema. Ludington (2): LaCombe (2). Total fouls—Cadillac 13, Ludington 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Cadillac 44, Ludington 41. JV Ludington scoring—Duncil 4, Rameriz 16, Killips 15, Hackert 4, Richardson 2.

In Ludington’s junior varsity game on Thursday, Jan. 20, the Orioles defeated Manistee, 51-40. Daniel Ramirez scored 14 followed by Robby Killips with 12, Deric Duncil with eight, Jack Stidham and Bill Richardson with six each, Ryan Kandalec with three and Joe Benz with two.

In Ludington’s JV game on Friday, Jan. 21, the Orioles defeated Muskegon Heights, 56-45. Kandalec led the way with 11 points followed by Trey Keson and Benz with 10 points each, Duncil with nine, Luke Hackert with seven, Killips with five and Stidham with four.