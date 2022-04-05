HART — Mason County Eastern traveled to Hart to play a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday and the Pirates won both ends of the doubleheader, 21-0 and 24-1.
In game one, sophomore Taylor Campbell took the loss, giving up 18 hits and three walks, resulting in 16 earned runs.
Campbell was one of only two baserunners for Eastern. She got on base when she was hit by the pitch and Skylar Harry reached on an error.
In game two, Skylar Harry recorded the loss, as she gave up 8 hits and walked 17 as Hart scored 20 earned runs.
Offensively, the Cardinals were able to rap out a few hits in game two when Deanna Codman hit a double and scored a run. Campbell went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Avery Crawford reached base twice, once on a walk and once on an error.
“Overall, for the girls’ first time on a field this year, I was pleased with their effort,” said MCE coach Jake Smith. “Every game this year will give beneficial experience to our younger players and they will continue to gain confidence.”
The Cardinals play next Friday at home against Mason County Central.