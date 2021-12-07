MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls basketball team traveled to Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday and took one on the chin as they dropped a non-conference game, 47-24.

"We struggled to handle their full-court man-to-man defensive pressure," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

Ludington trailed 23-8 at the half, with its highest-scoring quarter being the fourth, with 10 points. Without the ability to get the ball up the floor the scoring opportunities were limited.

Ludington was led by RyAnn Rohrer with nine points and Olivia Lynn with seven.

"We expended so much energy to get past the pressure that they were gassed when it came to offense and scoring," Stowe said. "This is an opportunity to get better. It is good to play good competition in order to get better as a team."

The Orioles play at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at Western Michigan Christian in a conference match-up.

LUDINGTON (24)

Stone 0 1-2 1, Rohrer 4 1-5 9, Austin 1 0-1 3, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Lynn 2 3-5 7, Laird 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 5-13 24.

REETHS-PUFFER (47)

Rodrriquez 0 0-1 0, Torres 1 1-2 3, Williams 6 0-0 12, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Hekkema 6 3-5 16, Welker 4 4-6 12, Wanenes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 9-16 47.

Ludington; 4;4;6;10—;24

Reeths Puffer; 11;12;15;9—; 47

3-point goals—Ludington (1): Austin 1. Reeths-Puffer (2): Williams 1, Hekkema 1. Total fouls—Ludington 9, Reeths-Puffer 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 32, Reeths-Puffer 21. Scoring—Williams 4, Anderson 8, Jeruzal 8, Stowe 2, Skiba 6, Hackert 4.