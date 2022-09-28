Ludington and Manistee will meet up Friday night, renewing one of the longest-standing rivalries in all of Michigan — and this time, it’s for the Orioles’ homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Oriole Field.

The all-time series kicked off in 1895, and only three football rivalries in the state date back further than the Ludington-Manistee series. Those series are the Battle Creek Central-Kalamazoo Central match-up that began in 1893. Two other rivalries began in 1894, Saginaw Arthur Hill-Saginaw High and Menominee- Marinette, Wisconsin.

When Ludington meets Manistee this Friday, the two teams will play for the Dad’s Trophy, a trophy that was awarded by the Dad’s Club of Manistee, to the winner of the Ludington-Manistee varsity football game. The first reference to the Dad’s Trophy was in 1987 and since then, the series is tied, 14-14.

Manistee (3-2, 1-2 WMC) and Ludington (4-1, 2-1 WMC) were in the Lakes 8 Activities conference a year ago and both made the move to the West Michigan Conference and were both placed in the Lakes Division.

Manistee has won the last two match-ups between the two teams, including last year’s Chippewas’ victory, 41-12.

“This is a tremendous rivalry. Something the players are excited about as it’s a big deal to us,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said. “Two years in a row we haven’t won and that stings longer when you lose to Manistee.”

Ludington is coming off a 34-14 come-from-behind win over Montague last week. The Orioles scored 34 unanswered points in the second half.

“Momentum is a big deal in sports, especially high school sports,” Gunsell said. “Once things started to roll in our favor, the guys fed off it and we kept the engine running.”

Manistee is coming off a 56-0 loss to conference powerhouse Whitehall, but Gunsell is sure the Chippewas will be geared up and ready for the game.

“I have a ton of respect for (Manistee coach) Troy (Bytwork) and his staff and the way they prepare their kids,” Gunsell said.

According to Gunsell, Manistee has big, strong kids up front and will hope to give their backs room to run. Manistee should show the Orioles a tighter set than they have seen in recent games.

The Orioles have been focused all week on responding to what the Chippewas might present to them. Gunsell indicated it has been a good week of practice.

“We need to run the ball with more consistency and get more aggressive up front,” Gunsell commented.

Bytwork said

he’s seen some changes in Ludington’s personnel groupings for this season from last year’s line-up.

“I know he likes his skill players, and he’s going to try to get those guys to the edge,” Bytwork said. “He made a quarterback change from last year, and put him at running back, puts him in the slot and does some jet stuff with him, and runs him on some off tackle stuff as well.

“They have some speed, and their quarterback can throw it, so I know they are going to try to put it downfield. There’s no real mystery as far as what they’re going to give us offensively.

“Defensively, we’ll find out a little bit more as we get into it. They’ve done some different things to us the last couple of years, so we’ll expect to see an even front, but it remains to be seen.”

Ludington is currently third in the WMC Lakes and Manistee is tied with Montague for fourth.

“This is the game. We are excited to play Manistee. Homecoming is a bonus,” Gunsell said. “We tell our guys, we have to play consistently, just go play, and this could turn out to be a special night.”