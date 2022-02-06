MONTAGUE — Mason County Central was without the services of all but three of its wrestlers for the West Michigan Conference tournament at Montague on Saturday and two of the three were in the finals of the tournament.
Freshman Hunter Sanford won a conference title at the 112-pound weight class with an 8-1 decision over Whitehall’s Dylan Osborn.
“Hunter is just wrestling really well right now. He has found his pace and knows how to get to the positions where he is good,” said Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim.
Sophomore Zane McCabe wrestled in the finals at 125, but fell to Hart’s Ty Thomas.
The third wrestler for MCC, senior Jacob Maidens, finished fourth in the 119 pound weight class.
“So as a team it was a rough week with so many wrestlers out. The good news is most of them should be back this week for our district competitions,” commented Trim.
The Spartans wrestle at 6 p.m. Thursday in Manton for the team district. Individual district competition is on Saturday in Oscoda.