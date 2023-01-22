WILLIAMSTON – Mason County Central wrestlers Hunter Sanford and Zane McCabe each took third place in the Jim Mooney Classic held Saturday in Williamston against high level competition.

Sanford (29-4), a Central sophomore, defeated Payton Paguada (21-5) from Allendale in the 113-pound weight division by major decision, 10-1, to take third place. Earlier in the day, Sanford won by technical fall over Sam Cowan of Southgate Anderson. Sanford scored 15.5 team points on the day.

Zane McCabe (32-1), a junior, wrestled in the 126 weight class, scored 15.0 team points, taking third in a decision (4-2) over Eric Radulescu from New Boston Huron. McCabe also won a quarterfinal match when he won by fall over Niragira Jacques (18-9) of Lansing Eastern.

"We came down her for high level competition and we got it," said Central coach Kendel Trim. "The more matches you can get against state qualifiers and medalists during the season the better and there was plenty of that here today."

Also winning matches were Brayden Overmyer (15-17) at 150, when he won by fall over Yonatan Tadese (3-16) from Lansing Everett and by no contest over Trey VanBelois (3-18) of Lansing Sexton.

At 157 pounds, Parker Overmyer won by fall over Caiden Hughes (5-12) of Sexton and by no contest over Kaden Wheelright of Mattawan HS.

Wrestling at 175, Landon Angst (6-20) won by decision (9-3) over Caylob Fulghum (4-15) of Eastern HS.

Gradyn Wilson wrestled at 285 and was 2-2 on the day. Wilson (22-11), won by fall over Robert Harrison (16-17) of Yale and also won by fall over Ramon Terry (10-10) of Everett.

"We wrestled well today, it was real tough competition," Trim said. "Most of our guys won a match and got to see some high level competition that will help prepare us going forward."

The Spartans wrestle again on Wednesday in Ravenna.