U Dig It Community Garden will host its Lucky 13 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the garden behind the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
U Dig It is an organic garden established in 2010 as a way for community members to rent out garden beds and grow produce. U Dig It Director Sara Bolan merged the garden with A Few Friends for the Environment of the World in January 2022, which gave the garden non-profit status and opportunities for support from local businesses.
Fifteen of the garden beds are dedicated to the Lakeshore Food Club, with 25% of the produce coming out of the garden being given to them. Three of those beds were maintained this year by a group from West Michigan Community Mental Health, Dimensions Unlimited. The garden also does educational programs with Michigan State University Extension.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on there, so we thought it’d be kind of fun to have the public come by that maybe aren’t aware of what we’ve got going on, and give them some information,” Bolan explained.
The Lucky 13 Open House will provide an opportunity for members of the community to learn more about how the U Dig It garden operates. The celebration will include garden tours, representatives to talk about the youth and adult programs offered, raffle prizes, and informational hand outs.
“Normally in the past when we’ve done an open house it’s been early in the season before things have really even started growing,” said Bolan, “so we thought it’d be kind of fun to do it later in the season so that people could see stuff that’s in full bloom.”
The garden’s future includes plans for four more beds by the end of this year, which will bring the total up to 65. Blocks to make the new beds are being donated by SRM Concrete. T&M Landscaping and Tree Services are also providing some supplies, and the new beds will be constructed by volunteers.
“It’s been really rewarding, I love doing it,” Bolan said, “I’ve got a lot of great volunteers that help me out with so many of the different projects associated with the garden. We’ve got a real good group of people working out there.”
The Lucky 13 Open House is free and open to the public. Bolan hopes that people will be interested enough to stop by and support the garden as it continues to grow.