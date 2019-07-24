U.S. 31 between Decker and Sugar Grove roads will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Thursday due to a failing culvert, according to the Mason County Road Commission.

Northbound traffic is advised to take U.S. 10 to Stiles Road, then to take Stiles Road north to Sugar Grove Road, where traffic should head east to connect with U.S. 31 and proceed north.

U.S. 31 southbound traffic should take U.S. 31 to Sugar Grove Road, Sugar Grove west to Stiles, Stiles south to U.S. 10., then proceed on U.S. 10/U.S. 31.

Residents and emergency vehicles will have full access to U.S. 31 up to culvert failure which is located about 1/4-mile north of Decker Road.

It is anticipated that the road will reopen late in the evening on Thursday, but the road commission stated that a closure extending into Friday is possible.