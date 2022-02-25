With a 10-0 Lakes 8 Activities Conference record, the Ludington boys basketball team secured its seventh Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship on Friday with a win against Muskegon Heights, 59-36, in front of an exuberant home crowd at Hawley Gymnasium.

With the Orioles moving to the expanded West Michigan Conference next year, Ludington won the final Lakes 8 conference crown.

The Orioles (11-7, 10-0 Lakes 8) honored three seniors prior to the start of the game. Ludington coach Thad Shank celebrated Dylan Eaton, Caleb Smith and Peyton LaCombe and spoke of their contributions to the team.

In the 75th meeting in the series between the two teams that started in the 1921-22 season, Ludington gained a little ground, but the Tigers lead the series 49-26.

Muskegon Heights (11-6, 7-3 Lakes 8) jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the game before Levi Laman hit the first bucket at the 6:02 mark, and LaCombe added a shot about 30 seconds later to tie the score 4-4. Dylan Eaton hit a 3-point shot to send Ludington to the lead, 7-4, and the Orioles never relinquished the lead.

By the time the first quarter ended, Ludington held a 19-8 lead over the Tigers.

The second quarter turned in to a slow-down affair and the Orioles were outscored, 11-4, but still held the lead going in to the half, 23-19.

Sophomore David Shillinger scored six of the Orioles first eight points in the third quarter and finished the night with all 12 of his points in the third. Ludington outscored Muskegon Heights, 20-9, in the third to end the quarter ahead, 43-28.

The final quarter showed five different Orioles scoring as the team continued their team effort and significant passing effectiveness as they doubled up on the Tigers, outscoring them 16-8 to secure the win, 59-36.

Leading all scorers was Ludington’s LaCombe with 14 points. Along with Shillinger’s 12 points, Aiden Gilchrist contributed 10 and Matthew Westhouse had eight in the second half.

Muskegon Heights’ leading scorer was Jakari Edwards with 11 points.

“Since COVID’s hit, our juniors and seniors haven’t experienced what a lot of kids who played competitive basketball in the past at Ludington have experienced over the years. This type of atmosphere, it wasn’t a packed house, but it was more people than they have played against over the past two years. It was fun for them and it’s always fun to play a basketball game when there’s that atmosphere; the stands are packed and there is a lot of noise and it makes a difference,” said Shank.

Shank gave kudos to several Orioles.

“I thought Aiden Gilchrist played his best game of his career tonight. He really changed things on the defensive end and played with great energy and that resulted in us getting a few of those transitions baskets that you have to get to be successful,” Shank said.

“(Westhouse) changes things and when you’re (6 feet, 9 inches tall), and you are as bright and as intelligent as that kid is, you change things. And playing in the middle of that 2-3 zone that we do, he changes things.”

Ludington enters the last week of its regular season on the road when the Orioles play at Zeeland East on Tuesday and wrap it up Thursday at Mason County Central.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (36)

D.Davis 1 1-2 3, D.Moore 2 0-0 4, Mathews 2 0-0 6, Edwards 4 3-4 11, Garrett 0 2-2 2, Smith 2 0-0 4, W.Davis 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 6-8 36.

LUDINGTON (59)

Shillinger 4 2-2 12, Laman 3 0-0 6, Gilchrist 3 3-6 10, Eaton 1 0-0 3, Smith 3 0-0 6, LaCombe 6 2-4 14, Westhouse 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 7-12 59.

Muskegon Heights; 8;11;9;8;—;36

Ludington; 19;4;20;16;—;59

3-point goals—Muskegon Heights (2): Mathews 2. Ludington (4): Eaton, Gilchrist, Shillinger 2. Total fouls—Muskegon Heights 14, Ludington 3. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 60, Muskegon Heights 46. Ludington JV Scoring—Kandalec 5, Keson 2, Rameriz 15, Stidham 2, Benz 3, Killips 8, Hackert 2, Richardson 23. Freshmen score—Ludington 48, Muskegon Heights 37. Ludington Freshmen Scoring—Sweet 3, Gronstal 17, Peterson 2, Smith 9, Patterson 15, Flanery 2.