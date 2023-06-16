Despite the cold and heavy fog, local charter boat captains and fishing boat owners provided military veterans with a morning of free fishing on Friday as a way to thank them for their service and sacrifice during Ludington’s Fish on for Freedom event.
The annual event kicked off at 6 a.m., starting at Harbor View Marina.
Aboard captain Mark Williams’s vessel, Silver Addiction, were four veterans Robert Newman, Ran Hollis, John McDonaugh, and Jim Karr. Most of them have been participating in the event for years, but it was a new experience for Newman, an 87-year-old veteran who almost reeled in the first fish, until it evaded the net.
Williams reached out to Newman about an open spot on the Silver Addiction, and he jumped at the opportunity.
“’I’d like to take a chance at that,’” he recalled thinking.
Newman relied on the ship’s crew and his fellow veterans to help him along the way, and they delivered. Silver Addiction echoed with words of encouragement and pro tips as each veteran took a turn at the fishing poles.
“You know what the definition of fishing is?” Karr inquired. “Hours of boredom with moments of panic.”
They passed the downtime by sharing stories and getting to know one another, hopping up from their seats whenever there was a tug on the line. Newman, Hollis, and McDonaugh were each successful in reeling in a fish.
The sun came out just in time for the veterans to show off their catches and snap pictures together during the boat parade at noon. A crowd gathered along the Ludington channel to show their support for all the veterans, who smiled and waved from the boats as they passed.
Silver Addiction returned to its dock in Harbor View Marina after six hours on the lake. The fishermen were greeted by waiting friends and family members as the fish were weighed, the biggest catch from Silver Addiction coming in at 10.6 pounds. The four veterans were all smiles and had only positive things to say about the outing.
“It’s a great opportunity to do this... As a veteran, I appreciate that very much,” said Newman. “Even if we hadn’t caught any fish, it was still fun.”