Less than ideal weather did not stop over 100 people from lining the streets of downtown Ludington to help plant petunias for the 36th annual Ludington Petunia parade on Saturday.
On a wet and chilly morning, over 30,000 petunias were planted along Ludington Avenue, as well as Loomis Street along the City Marina. Many of the volunteers actually thought the conditions were favorable for planting.
“It was perfect for the plants,” committee co-chair Cathy Webster said. “They absolutely love it like this.”
Sarah Holmes from House of Flavors Manufacturing, who’s been helping plant pentunias since the parade’s inception, had similar sentiments.
“It’s a little moist, but we do it rain or shine,” Holmes said.
Webster said the process this year was “fast” since the delivery trucks arrived earlier than expected.
“We were supposed to help them unload at 7 a.m.,” she said. “Some of our board was here at 6:30 and the petunias were just sitting here.”
The committee had a new template for planting this year. They used 9-foot-long pieces of landscaping cloth to help mark where to dig the holes and separate the petunias by color.
One 9-foot section would be red, the next would be white, the other would be purple (blue), and so on and so forth.
“We’re getting some really good feedback,” Webster said. “Volunteers have been saying that it’s very efficient and much easier to use.”
This was the second year in a row that the committee set up at Rotary Park after 34 years of putting the plants on trailers and delivering them to the volunteers. Webster said she can’t believe they didn’t think of that sooner.
“This is so much faster,” she said. “It has cut our time down by about 75%.”
Everybody has their own reason for wanting to help out with planting, but one common reason among most of the volunteers is that they just wanted to help out in the community.
“We want to make sure that we take care of what’s ours,” volunteer Jack Russell said. “Just like picking up trash off the beach or going up and down the highway cleaning up.”
Holmes said helping the community is also a huge part of why she helps put every year.
“The petunias just add a lot of beautification to Ludington and we just love to do it,” she said.
Volunteers are always needed throughout the summer. Webster said they always need weeders.
“Some blocks get very difficult to control and our block captains get tired,” she said.
Webster wants people to know that the only way to keep the project going is through donations, as that is the project’s only source of income.
“Without donations, we cannot continues unless we get some sort of grant,” she said. “But the community has always been very supportive.”
You can donate to the project on their website at ludingtonpetuniaparade.com/donate.