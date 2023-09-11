CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern volleyball fell to Walkerville, 3-1, on Monday at Mason County Eastern High School.
It was the first win of the season for the Wildcats.
“It was a big struggle to get numbers out this year,” Walkerville coach Olivia Prado said. “We didn’t end up having a (junior varsity) team. So our team is still fairly young — we only have two seniors. Freshmen and sophomores make up a big chunk of our team. It’s been a struggle with numbers, but we’re here.”
The Wildcats took the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-16. Masson County Eastern coach Erin Wittlieff said the team’s youth contributed to the slow start.
“They just didn’t start out strong,” Wittlieff said. “We need to work on that. They’re a young team. I’ve got a lot of (freshmen and sophomores) that just haven’t played this intensity yet, so we’re working on that.”
The Cardinals rebounded by dominating the third set, 25-11. Wittlieff said she liked her team’s communication in that set.
“When they start to communicate and they get their energy, they can play volleyball,” she said. “If they’re not communicating, they’re not playing volleyball.”
Initially, it looked like Walkerville was going to run away with the fourth set after it got out to an early 8-3 lead. Then, it became a back-and-forth battle.
Neither team could pull away, let along even get two consecutive points. The set went to deuces, with the Wildcats eventually getting the victory, 27-25.
“We were just trying to keep our morale up,” Prado said. “We have some new leaders stepping up into their roles this year, so we’re trying to get them to pump up the court when they can.”
Wittlieff continued to preach the importance of communication to her team’s success.
“When we lose our communication, we get down on ourselves, they get down on each other, they lose that communication, and that’s really the key to volleyball,” Wittlieff said.
Wittlieff did say that things are “picking up” for her team, numbers wise.
“We’re up to almost 20 girls now between the two squads,” she said. “So we’re just trying to settle in and find where everyone works best together.”
Both teams are now 1-3 on the season. Walkerville will host Pentwater on Thursday, and Eastern will take on Bear Lake on Thursday.
Individual stats for Eastern:
Ashley Willoughby: 2 digs, 9 kills, 7 aces, 2 assists
Kasey Gaudette: 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Miley Kessel: 4 kills, 8 assists
Makhia King: 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist
Leia Weaver: 5 aces
Emma Figgins: 2 aces, 1 block
Faith Troost: 1 dig
Avery Crawford: 1 ace
Brailyn Johnson: 1 dig, 1 assist
Rylee Stocks: 1 dig
