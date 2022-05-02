NORTH MUSKEGON — Five golf strokes separated the top three teams at Monday's West Michigan Conference Jamboree held at Lincoln Golf Club in North Muskegon.
Six shots separated fifth through eighth place. Hart was fifth with 227 strokes, while Mason County Central was seventh with 231.
Senior Danny Flanagan of Montague took medalist honors with a score of 40. Hart's top contenders placed in a tie for 19th, Benjamin Lipps and Kohen Porter, both seniors, shot 50s. Senior Chance Alvesteffer was 25th with a 53. Scoring in 44th place was Jake VanderWilk of Hart, with a 74.
Mason County Central's top finisher was junior Jayden Perrone with a 55. Wyatt Green shot a 57, Kolden Myer tied for 32nd with a 59 and Colton Bourgette shot a 60, good for a tie for 35th. Bryce Thurow, a freshman, shot a 64 and Chase Wood, another freshman, shot a 69.
Team Results: 1-Whitehall 172, 2-Montague 175, 3-North Muskegon 177, 4-Oakridge 196, 5-Hart 227, 6-Shelby 229, 7-Mason County Central 231, 8-Ravenna 233.