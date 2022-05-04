BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s girls track team scored a convincing win over Marion and the rest of the WMD field, 158 1/2 points to 87 for Marion, and brought home the Western Michigan D League championship Wednesday in Brethren.

The Cardinals won the league championship for the first time since 2018, when they shared the league title with Pentwater.

“We really had a good night. Everybody contributed and that’s what it is about, contributing points,” said Eastern track coach Ben Knizacky. “It was a very successful night all the way around.”

The Cardinal girls were led by Olivia Wing, winning both the 100 hurdles, in a time of 18.21, and the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.19. Corinna Hernandez won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 9 1/2 inches and was second in the discus, throwing 108-7. Hillary Howe won the pole vault with a jump of 7-6.

“Hillary almost cleared the school record height, but just skimmed the bar, so hopefully she will clear the record height by the end of the year. She has only been pole vaulting for two weeks now,” said Knizacky.

Lucy Shoup won the 3,200 in a time of 13:06.18 and two relay teams, the 1,600 and 3,200, took first. The 1,600 relay winning time was 4:50.79, run by the team of Olivia Wing, Isabella Gulembo Payton Haynes and Sydney Gage. Claudia Fuster-Garcia, Amelia Malburg, Amelia Stewart and Olga Delle Foglie ran and won the 3,200 relay.

Mason County Eastern’s boys team came in second with 113 points to Marion, the winner, with 133 points.

“The boys team was in fourth place most of the night, but then they won a few events at the end to pull in to second place,” commented Knizacky. “It was exciting to see the (1,600) relay team win that race.”

The Cardinals took first place in the 800 meters and 1,600 when Nathan Wing won both events; setting personal records in both events, a 2:13.45 in the 800 and a 4:54.90 in the 1,600. He also had a personal record in the 3,200, running a 10:55.59 and taking second place.

Senior Marcus Hamilton also won the discus for MCE, with a throw of 123-2, and a personal record.

Two MCE relays took first place as well with a 3:57.36 in the 1,600 and a 9:45.54 in the 3,200. Running the 1,600 relay were David Nash, Trevor Stimes, Nathan Wing and Dakota Matzen. The 3,200 relay team consisted of Ron Hasenbank, Stimes, Nash and Alex Tyndall.

The Pentwater boys team was led by senior Jack Stoneman who won the shot put with a throw of 41-11 1/2 and was third in the discus with a toss of 103-2. Sophomore Mitchel Daniels won the 3200 in 10:54.15 and the 400 relay of Campbell Miller, Reydyn Hugo, Lane Rood and Logan Fatura with a time of 47.80. Abe VanDuinen took second place in the 800 with a personal record 2:15.09 and the 1600 in 4:56.59, another personal record.

For the Pentwater girls, Jocelyn Richison took a pair of seconds in the long jump with a 14-6 jump and the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.79 and third in the 100 with a time of 14.18.

Manistee Catholic had a single event winner in Lee Pizana when he had a personal record jump of 10-8 in the pole vault.

Boys Team Results: 1-Marion 133, 2-Mason County Eastern 113, 3-Mesick 102, 4-Pentwater 99, 5-Manistee Catholic 43, 6-Brethren 26, 7-Baldwin 4.

Girls Team Results: 1-Mason County Eastern 158.5, 2-Marion 87, 3-Mesick 74, 4-Brethren 64, 5-Manistee Catholic 55.5, 6-Pentwater 41, 7-Big Rapids Crossroads 32, 8-Walkerville 10.