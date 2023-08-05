Over two dozen teams and about 300 players gathered for the third annual #WillStrong soccer tournament on Saturday at the Bryant Soccer Fields in Ludington.
Clouds in the morning gave way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It was warm throughout the day, but there were no complaints from the players.
Speaking of the players, they were of all ages and skill levels, ranging from ages 14-60. Some were teens getting some play in before they head to back to school in the fall, and some were parents looking to stay active.
The tournament was held in honor of Will Flewelling, who passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer. Soccer was his utlimate passion, and his parents, Jamie and Jen, wanted to continue this tournament that he started in his honor.
“It means a lot to us,” Jen, Will’s mother, said. “We want to continue to do this to honor him and just continue his legacy.”
Many of the teams were composed of players, or families of players, that Will played with.
“They came out to show their support as well,” Will’s father, Jamie, said.
Funds were being raised for the #WillStrong Foundation, as well as the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Money raises from concession stand food, a lemonade stand, and fudge from the Fudgie Friends. There was a raffle table as well.
Jen said this tournmant was all apart of Will’s vision.
“Sunny day, everybody out here playing and just having fun,” she said. “This is exactly what he envisioned.”