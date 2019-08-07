VICTORY TWP. — A campus-wide event for all new students and their parents will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at West Shore Community College.

The Campus Connections Fall Kick-Off Celebration is a free event and open to all students. Newcomers to WSCC and first-time college students are especially encouraged to attend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with representatives from all areas of the college and student leaders from various student organizations. Advising and financial aid will also be available.

In addition to information, students will have the opportunity to have fun, meet other students and be taken on a campus tour. Food will also be provided throughout the evening free of charge.

“The goal of Campus Connections is to kick off the semester by encouraging students to develop relationships — with one another, faculty, staff, and student organizations. It’s important to us that all students understand that there are many resources available for them on campus, whether they’re looking to engage more deeply with their academics, need support when they encounter challenges, or want to connect with students who share similar interests,” said WSCC Director of Enrollment and Student Engagement Annie Jacobson.

“Research clearly shows that students who develop relationships on campus are much more likely to be successful in college than students who try to go it alone; this event is intended to help students develop those connections early,” she added.

Students planning to attend should RSVP by Aug. 20, by at www.westshore.edu.

Check-in will take place in the Arts and Sciences Center starting at 5 p.m.

For more information about this event, contact the Student Services Office at (231) 843-5510.