MUSKEGON — Ludington golf played in the Reeths-Puffer Invitational at Lincoln Golf Club on Friday and finished with a seventh place finish, recording 360 strokes to the invitational champions, Lowell, with 314.
The twelve team invitational field was comprised of mainly MHSAA division two teams, with a couple division one teams sprinkled in.
Ludington's Ben Zwick tied for fifth with Adam Swanson of Lowell with 79 strokes. Medalist for the event was junior Drew Veldman of Lowell with a 72.
The Orioles also had Reece Ward shoot a 91, good for a tie for 29th with two golfers from Whitehall. Senior Ed Gamble shot a 93, tied for 33rd and Kyle Heimerdinger shot a 97, tied for 43rd. Trey Forfinski was Ludington's fifth golfer in and shot a 101, good for a three-way tie for 46th, with a pair of golfers from Reeths Puffer.