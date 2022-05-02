SPRING LAKE — Ludington's boys golf team traveled to Spring Lake on Monday to play in the Bitner Invitational at Spring Lake Country Club and was 10th with 368 strokes in a strong 12-team field.
"The field was full of great teams and the course played tough and really tested everything we are working on," said Ludington golf coach Sebastian Alvarado.
Senior Ben Zwick was fourth with a 79, seven shots back from medalist Evan McDermott of Spring Lake, who shot a 72.
Oriole Ed Gamble was tied for 33rd with 93, Justin Plamondon was tied for 44th with a 97, Kyle Heimerdinger shot a 99, good for a tie for 52nd place and Trey Forfinski, shooting a 115, was in 59th place.
"The guys are coming off a tough week of events last week, and they are ready for this week of practice to regroup and have a break befoe we head to Crystal Mountain for the two day TC Tee Off," commented Alvarado.