MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys track team swept West Michigan Conference duals Tuesday in beating Oakridge and Montague in Oakridge while the girls split their duals. The boys track team defeated Oakridge, 92-44, and Montague, 83-54. The Spartans’ girls team beat Oakridge, 69-45, but lost to Montague, 89-39. Spartans assistant Kate Cooper said the trio in the hurdles, Nick Trivisonno, Max Nichols and Jeremiah Patterson performed well. Andrew Quinn swept the throwing events. Jay Danielson put in a great 1,600 meter, Cooper said, as he was the runner-up. Russell Schade and Alex Gajeski finished 1-2 in the 400. Gage Tyron won the 800. The 800-meter relay team of Keegan Dunn, Nichols, Ethan Wood and Gajeski won. Tyron teamed with Dunn, Wood and Schade to win the 1,600 relay. Schade, Tyron and Danielson were joined by Thomas Wagner to win the 3,200 relay. Patterson won the high jump, and Wood won the pole vault. For the girls team, Nyah Tyron won four individual events: the long jump, the 400 and both hurdles. Cooper said Marissa Quillan ran well in the 800 and 1,600-meter relay. Jaden Petersen ran well in her events. The Spartans saw Reaghan Brooks get a personal record in the discus by 9 feet while Mackenzie Singleton won the discus and threw a new personal record in the shot put. Each girl scored a point against Oakridge.
Ludington at Manistee
MANISTEE — Manistee’s track teams took a Lakes 8 Activities Conference dual from Ludington as the Chippewas boys won, 76-61, and the girls won, 68-67. “We got beat by a good Manistee team tonight,” said Ludington boys coach Mark Willis. The Orioles’ boys got victories from Caleb Smith in the high jump and 300 hurdles. Lucas Peterson won the 110 hurdles. Craig Fuller won the 800 and 1,600 while running a leg of the winning 1,600 relay with Will Siegert, Andrew Talsma and Peterson. Sieger won the 400. Chazz Rohrer swept the throwing events, and Nathan Reisterer won the long jump. Manistee’s boys got victories from Anderson Johns in the 100, 200 and pole vault; Abdul Ghennewa in the 3,200; the 400 relay team of Trevor Spencer, Landen Powers, Luke Kooy and Johns; the 800 relay team of Spencer, Kenton Zatarga, Trevor Mikula and Connor Rischel; and, the 3,200 relay team of Luke Senters, Griffen Antal, Ghennewa and Dylan Johnson. Gwen Shamel won the 400 and 800 for the Orioles. Olivia Andersen won the 3,200. Andersne and Shamel teamed with Emma Klein and Anna Burton to win the 3,200 relay. RyAnn Rohrer swept the throwing events, like her older brother. Lindy Murphy was the pole vault winner and long jump winner, and Kaylee Malt won the high jump. Manistee’s Lacey Zimmerman won the 100, and Allie Thomas won the 200. Olivia Holtgren won the 1,600. Reagan Codden won the 100 hurdles, and Libby McCarthy won the 300 hurdles. The Chippewas took three of four relays. Zimmerman and Codden teamed with Kasey Eckhardt and Ashtyn Janis to win the 400 relay. Zimmerman, Eckhardt, McCarthy and Janis won the 800 relay. Holtgren, Eckhardt, McCarthy and Thomas won the 1,600 relay.
