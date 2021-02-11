Mason County Central falls on road to Oakridge

MUSKEGON — Mason County Central coach Tim Genson felt he saw more improvement from his young Spartans in a 60-40 loss to Oakridge Thursday in Muskegon. “We’re just young. We got a lot better tonight,” Genson said. “They put a lot of focus on Will (Chye), and he still scored 20. Jayden (Perrone) had a rough night. He was able to get to the basket, but couldn’t finish. “It’s the growing pains of a young team. Tonight, I felt for starting (a young team), we played better overall.” Genson particularly praised the play of Nick Trivisonno, who had his work cut out for him against the big men of Oakridge. “He played a really solid game,” he said. “He had a couple of big loads inside. He’s undersized, but he’s giving his best. He’s getting better.” Chye led the Spartans with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals. Trivisonno had seven rebounds to go with four points. Jack Vanderhaag had five rebounds, two assists. MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40) Chye 6 7-11 20, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Perrone 2 2-5 6, Trivisonno 2 0-2 4, Simpson 1 0-0 3, Vanderhaag 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 10-20 40. OAKRIDGE (60) Martin 4 3-3 11, Delora 3 0-2 7, Foster 2 0-1 5, Weaver 3 1-2 9, Jozsa 8 0-0 16, Bignall 3 0-0 7, Miller 2 1-3 5. Totals: 25 5-11 60. Mason Co. Central 7 6 14 13 — 40 Oakridge 18 13 10 19 — 60 Three-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Chye 2, Wagner, Simpson. Total fouls—Mason County Central 14, Oakridge 14. Fouled out—Oakridge: Jozsa. Technical fouls—Oakridge: Jozsa, bench.
Shelby 57, Hart 27
HART — The Hart Pirates’ offense cooled in the second half, as they dropped a West Michigan Conference matchup with Shelby Thursday night, 57-27. Hart trailed, 12-6, after one and 26-14 at the break. In the second half, the Tigers pulled away, outscoring the Pirates by five in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth to cruise to their second victory of the season. Zach Bitely led the Pirates with 12 points as Parker Hovey added nine. Hart moves to 0-2 on the year and will travel to Whitehall for its next game.
Brethren 54, Pentwater 37
BRETHREN — In a game between last season’s co-champions of the Western Michigan D League, Brethren was able to score a 54-37 victory Wednesday night against Pentwater. “(We) came out strong in the beginning of the game defensively, but failed to hit shots down the stretch,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “Only shooting 11 percent from the three-point line and less than 30 percent overall, (we) dropped a competitive rematch.” Khole Hofmann led the Falcons (1-1, 0-1 WMD) with eight points and 14 rebounds. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 11 rebounds and four points. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the team in scoring with 11 points. Brethren was led by Skylar Wojciechowski with 22 points while Kenny King scored 12 and Brady Fischer had 11. PENTWATER (37) Bringedahl 1 4-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 2 0-1 4, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 2-6 11, Hofmann 4 0-0 8, Hugo 0 0-1 0, Stoneman 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 7-14 37. BRETHREN (54) Wojciechowski 6 9-17 22, K.King 3 5-6 12, Bradford 1 0-0 2, M.King 2 0-0 6, Fischer 5 0-2 11, Beccaria 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 15-27 54. Pentwater;8;9;10;10;—;37 Brethren;11;15;14;14;—;54 Three-point goals—Pentwater (2): Bringedahl, Plummer-Eisenlohr. Brethren (5): Wojciechowski, K.King, M.King 2, Fischer. Total fouls—Pentwater 21. Brethren 15. Fouled out—Pentwater: Plummer-Eisenlhor, Hofmann.
Mason County Central falls on road to Oakridge