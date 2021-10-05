NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's volleyball team dropped a match Tuesday to North Muskegon, 13-25, 6-25, 16-25.
"There were some great moments when we had great momentum. We stepped up and played well against the Norsemen. They gave us some heavy hitting and we battled back ourselves," commented MCC coach Erin O'Harra.
Top hitters for MCC were Tori Dunblazier with 22-24 attacking and three kills and Wren Nelson with 14-18 attacking and 7 kills.
The Spartans take the court again at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in White Cloud.
MCC's junior varsity lost to North Muskegon 16-25, 14-25, 6-15. Peyton Welch and Eva Hradel
INDIVIDUAL STATS:
Alayna Rafter: 8-8 serves; 4-5 attacks, 1 kill; 18-18 sets; 3-3 serve receive; 1 block; 7 digs.
Amya Battice: 5-6 serves; 7-8 serve receive; 3 digs.
Adria Quigley: 5-6 serves; 8-8 attacks; 2-2 sets; 9-14 serve receive; 8 digs.
Ashlyn McKay: 3-3 attacks, 1 kill; 4-4 serve receive; 1 block.
Charlie Banks: 8-8 serves, 1 ace; 9-13 attacks, 1 kill; 12-13 serve receive; 11 digs.
Kaydense Milker: 1-1 attacks; 3 digs.
Maxie Green: 1-1 serves; 1-1 attacks; 10-10 sets; 1 dig.
Tori Dunblazier: 4-5 serves; 22-24 attacks, 3 kills; 12-14 serve receive; 3 blocks; 4 digs.
Wren Nelson: 14-18 attacks, 7 kills; 3 blocks; 1 dig.
Jessica Gerbers: 3-3 serves; 7-8 serve receive; 1 dig.