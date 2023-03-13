Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic closed Tuesday Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed Tuesday, according to District Health Department No. 10.The clinic will resume its normal hours on Wednesday. The testing clinic is at 5511 U.S. 10, in Ludington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Medicine Trade