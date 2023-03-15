AMBER TWP. — A Mason County driver was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 just west of Amber Road in Amber Township.
At 1:58 p.m. emergency responders were called to the site of the crash, which involved a black Hyundai Accent, and a white Ford F-150 and a green Ford pickup truck. The driver of the Accent was killed.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated at the scene that the driver of the Accent went into oncoming traffic for reasons that have yet to be determined.
“The deceased was eastbound on (U.S.) 10 in the slow lane, and for an unknown reason, that vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, sideswiped this white truck which was westbound on the inside lane, bounced off him and hit the (green) pickup truck, which was behind … the white truck," Cole said. “Our deceased crossed over, sideswiped the white truck and (hit the green truck) head-on."
Cole stated that the driver of the Accent was likely “killed instantly.”
The deceased motorist was a Mason County resident, according to Cole, but the driver's identity has not been confirmed.
The driver of the green pickup was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cole.
Cole said the driver of the white F-150 had some injuries but refused treatment.
Traffic on U.S. 10 was blocked between Stiles and Amber roads while deputies from the MCSO crash investigation team examined the scene.
In addition to the sheriff's office, the Michigan State Police, Custer Fire, Scottville Police, Scottville Fire and Life EMS also responded to the scene.