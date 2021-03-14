MCC cheer second at Grand Rapids invite

GRAND RAPIDS — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished second in a three-team invitational hosted by Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian Saturday. The Spartans scored 641 points while host NorthPointe Christian scored 656.4 points. Leslie finished third with 605.28 points. “We had our best Round 1 and Round 2 scores to date,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We did have a couple of things go not as planned in Round 3. Things did not go well like we typically do… We have made a lot of changes in our second round, and that was lucrative for us.” Two Spartans were out on COVID-19 close contacts, and the are expected to return this week. Central will practice ahead of the postseason coming later this week. Hockey
Saginaw Heritage 10, Lakeshore 1
VICTORY TWP. — Lakeshore’s co-op hockey team has experienced trouble scoring all season, and going into the playoffs having scored only one goal in its last two contests. The latest was a 10-1 loss to Saginaw Heritage at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township on Saturday in a game that wasn’t on the schedule until the last minute. Mount Pleasant canceled earlier last week, and the Badgers (1-12) had to scramble to find a replacement. Heritage came in with a bigger and talented squad — it’s ranked No. 5 in Division 1 by the state’s coaches association — and the Badgers were up against it from the start. Heritage pressured the Badgers’ net, peppering Lakeshore goalie Alex Shriver with a flurry of shots and never let up, finishing with about 40 shots on goal in a game that only went two periods. “It’s going to sound crazy, but we probably could have scored three or four goals total,” Lakeshore coach Bill Shriver said. “We hit the crossbar three times. “We scored our goal on our power play, and we had multiple even-strength opportunities, and we had several power play opportunities because they had three of four penalties. “That is a team that I don’t know if they’ll vie for a state championship, but they’re solid from top to bottom. We hung in there. We held our own, given what they had and what we had.” Evan McCarthy scored the Badgers’ only goal, with Russell Schade and Jake Lamm each credited with an assist. But the Badgers whiffed on a few wide open shots that had they gone in would have pushed the game into the third period. Lakeshore now prepares for its playoff game against Traverse City Central in Traverse City on Wednesday. Wrestling
Allendale quad
ALLENDALE — Mason County Central’s wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with duals Friday in Allendale against Zeeland East, Howard City Tri-County and the host Falcons. The Spartans dropped all three, but coach Kendall Trim saw the matches as a good stepping stone for this week’s playoffs. “We saw several high-caliber wrestlers this Friday, and I think we are wrestling at a level right now that should lead to individual success in the postseason,” Trim said. Andrew McQuinn will take a 25-2 record into the postseason after going 3-0 Friday. Zane McCabe, a 119-pound freshman, went 2-1 and improved to 15-12 for the season. Carter Hirshfeld, a 145-pound junior, picked up a win for a 22-5 record. Ethan Wood (14-13), a junior, and freshman 112-pounder Aiden Hirschfeld each earned wins. “We have had good competition all season, and the boys have worked really hard,” Trim said. “I believe we have done the work to be successful in this first postseason week. We have done everything we can. “Now, we have to go out and perform next week, and I feel confident that our wrestlers are ready for the challenge this next week.”
MCC cheer second at Grand Rapids invite