CARSON CITY — A pair of juniors at Mason County Central punched their ticket to the regional tournament after finishing as the runner-up in their respective weight classes at the MHSAA Division 4 individual wrestling district at Carson City-Crystal. Central junior Carter Hirschfeld took second at 140 pounds, and junior Andrew Quinn was the runner-up at 215 pounds. “Both guys wrestled exceptionally well,” said Central coach Kendall Trim.”They both ran into top-ranked guys in the finals, but that gives us something to train for this next week.” Cole Hanson of Carson City-Crystal earned the win against Hirschfeld (26-6). Delton Kellogg’s Caden Ferris picked up the victory against Quinn (26-3). Quinn did not wrestle until the semifinals, and he quickly pinned his opponent to reach the championship match. The pair will make a return trip to Carson City where the qualifiers from that district will face the qualifiers from the New Lothrop district. The duo were nearly joined by two teammates at 112 pounds. Jacob Maidens (2-3) lost his initial match, but won a consolation match to reach the semifinals. But he was not able to get past Hesperia’s Alex Sayer. Aiden Hirschfeld (16-17) won his opening match, but lost in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, he won his first match before falling to Delton-Kelogg’s Gage Vincent. The same thing happened at 119 pounds. Freshman Zane McCabe (17-14) reached the consolation semifinals before falling. He dropped a 3-2 decision to Vermontville Maple Valley’s Andrew Appelman in the consolation semifinals. Freshman Gaven Wagner (11-16) lost in the consolation semifinals to Lakeview’s Bryce Jacobs. Junior Ethan Wood (16-16) fell to the consolation bracket with a loss in the semifinals to eventual champion Jaron Johnson of Carson City-Crystal. Wood then dropped a consolation semifinal match to Delton-Kellogg’s Vinnie Quick. Division 2
Bay City John Glenn District
BAY CITY — Ludington’s Nikolai Kehrer kept his wrestling season alive with a third-place finish at the MHSAA Division 2 individual wrestling district hosted by Bay City John Glenn Saturday. Kehrer (26-3), a junior, earned a pin in the quarterfinals, but lost by pin in the semifinals at 285 pounds. In the consolation bracket, Kehrer pinned back-to-back opponents, including Escanaba’s Nicholas Carlson in the third-place match. Kehrer won’t have as far to travel Saturday as the Division 2 regional is hosted at Fremont with qualifiers from the John Glenn district and qualifiers from the Ortonville Brandon district. Sophomore Aric Storm (19-8) reached the consolation semifinals at 171 pounds, but fell to Gaylord’s Quinn Schultz by pin. Freshman Sam Smeltzer (3-4) was also entered at 171 pounds, but he lost his initial match by pin to Bay City Western’s Bailey Pauwels. Junior Joe Mosqueda (11-12) earned a victory in his initial match at 189 pounds, but lost in his consolation bracket opener to Bay City John Glenn’s Cameron Eager to end his day. Freshman Mason Marrison (4-23) lost his opening-round match to Clio’s Logan O’Kelly at 152 pounds. O’Kelly went on to finish third and advance to the regional. Freshman Hayden Moore (3-17) dropped his opening-round match to Marquette’s Gideon Bell at 215 pounds. Sophomore Tiler Marrison (5-22) lost his opening-round match at 140 pounds to top-seeded and eventual district champion Trevor Swiss of Petoskey.
MCC’s Hirschfeld, Quinn
advance to regional