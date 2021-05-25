MCC softball sweeps Shelby

SHELBY — Mason County Central’s softball team earned a doubleheader sweep of Shelby in West Michigan Conference play thanks to a big rally in the second game. Central blanked the Tigers, 5-0, in the first game. The Spartans trailed, 20-6, in the second game and rallied in the final three innings to win, 21-20. “It was an amazing comeback. I keep telling the girls that we all have a job to do, and no matter what the scoreboard says, we’ve got to play defense and get up and hit. “I’m proud of these girls and all they have overcome,” said Central coach Jon Blake. Braylin Green got the victory in the second game in relief of Wren Nelson. Morgan Ahlfeld got the save as she struck out seven of the eight batters she faced. Ahlfeld was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases. Alex Luttrell went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs. Jessica Gerbers went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a run, and Gerbers drove in the game-winning run. Maxi Green scored three runs and had a hit while Braylin Green scored foured runs. Riley Mast scored three runs, Keyara Peterson had two runs and Emily Adams scored a run. Sarah Houston had a hit and a run. In the opener, Ahlfeld threw the complete game shutout as she allowed two hits and a walk with 17 strikeouts in seven innings. She was also 2-for-2 with a double and a run at the plate. Maxi Green, Luttrell, Gerbers, Houston, Petersen and Nelson each had a hit. Gerbers had a double and two runs. Luttrell scored a pair of runs, and Nelson’s hit was a double.
Ludington 3-14, Manistee 6-4
MANISTEE — Ludington’s varsity softball team split a doubleheader with Manistee in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Tuesday, dropping the opener, 6-3, but rallying to win the second game, 14-4. “We made some defensive mistakes that hurt us in the first game, and (Manistee’s pitcher) did a good job keeping us in check offensively. All our hits and runs came in the last inning,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “The second game was better. “We’ve been moving some players around, looking for what our best defensive lineup will be moving forward, and we’re making progress in that area.” Lilli Goodrich pitched both complete games for Ludington (8-20, 2-4 Lakes 8). She allowed six hits, walked two, hit a batter and had six strikeouts in the opener. She allowed eight hits and had eight strikeouts in the nightcap. Brynn Fortner hit a triple in the first game with two RBIs. Goodirch hit a double. Brynn Cole and Rebecca Szoboslay each had a hit. Annika Arendt picked up the win in the first game for the Chippewas. She went the distance and struck out five while issuing just one walk. Cheyenne Renner led the Chippewas at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. In the second game, Ayiana Rangel hit a double and had an RBI. Kasey Wallace was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Szoboszlay was 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Chippewas sent Abby Witkowski to the circle in the second game, and she lasted two full innings. Arendt came on in relief and struck out seven. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
