SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team picked up a pair of victories against Bear Lake, 16-1 and 20-10, in the programs inaugural Pink Out doubleheader. “It was fun. It was good fun. We had some announcing going on of the girls and who they were playing for between innings,” said Central coach Jon Blake. “We sold a lot of shirts. After the game we took a picture of the teams together. It was good.” Morgan Ahlfeld earned the victory in the first game, allowing just a leadoff single before striking out the next nine batters. She allowed one run on the hit. At the plate, she was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and two runs. Alex Luttrell was 3-for-3 with two doubles. Jessica Gerbers was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Wren Nelson went 2-for-2 with two runs and two stolen bases. Alli Mast and Braylen Green each were 2-for-2. Collecting singles were Reagan Wiese, Keyara Peterson and Maxi Green. In the second game, Braylen Green threw four innings and allowed 10 earned runs on seven hits and five strikeouts. Geralyn Soberalski led the offense as she was 3-for-3 with three runs. Gerbers went 2-for-3 with two runs. Ahlfeld had a double with Weise and both Braylen and Maxi Green getting hits. Both greens scored a pair of runs each.
Oakridge 13-10, Hart 0-0
HART — Oakridge, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 2 by the state’s coaches association, scored a pair of wins at Hart Thursday, 13-0 and 10-0. Hart was checked on two hits, one each by Skylar Smith and Rylee Noggle, in the first game. Gabby Quijas took theloss for the Pirates. Quijas also pitche the second game and took the loss. Noggle had Hart’s sole hit in the nightcap.
Manistee Catholic 7-12, Bear Lake 8-10
BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic’s girls softball team managed to salvage a split of Wednesday afternoon’s Western Michigan D League doubleheader with Bear Lake, losing the opener, 8-7, before bouncing back to take the nightcap, 12-10. In a seesaw affair in the first game, the Lakers finally ended the suspense in the last inning when Taylor Merrill drove in the winning run with a single. The Sabers lost despite rapping out more hits than the Lakers, with Josie Ziehm leading the way with three hits and driving in two runs. Kaylyn Johnson drove in a run with a double and also had a single, while she struck out eight as the starting pitcher. Grace Kidd also stroked out a pair of safeties, while Abbey Logan had a hit and one RBI and Emily Miller added a hit. The second game saw the Sabers rally late to erase a deficit and take the win. Miller was the offensive leader for the Sabers, rapping out two hits and collecting three RBIs while Johnson had one hit and three RBIs.
