Muskegon Community College student Michelle Lifer has been named to the 2022 All-Michigan Academic Team and will be honored March 7 in Lansing at a luncheon sponsored by the Michigan Community College Association and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) international honor society.
Students are selected based on academic achievement, community service involvement and leadership accomplishment. The State Academic Teams are a division of the Academic All-American Team for Community, Technical and Junior College Students, an international program sponsored annually by PTK and the American Association of Community Colleges.
The annual Michigan luncheon, held in conjunction with the MCCA, is set for 10 a.m. in the Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave. Attendees include the All-Michigan Academic Team members and their respective community college presidents, administrators and trustees, state legislators and PTK advisors.
A 2020 graduate of Fruitport High School, Lifer enrolled at MCC in Fall 2020 and plans to graduate in 2022 with an Associate in Science and Arts degree. She will pursue a degree in Dental Hygiene at either Grand Rapids Community College or Ferris State University.
Lifer is active at Trinity Baptist Church with its Youth Group, weekly morning services, church nights and events. Additionally, she helps care for her four grandparents, who can no longer drive, with their housekeeping, grocery shopping, and transporting their pets to the veterinarian and groomers.
Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with almost 1,300 chapters on community college campuses in 11 nations.
For more information on Phi Theta Kappa at MCC, contact either Patti D’Avignon at patti.davignon@muskegoncc.edu or (231) 777-0341.