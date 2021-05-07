MCC track teams split WMC duals

SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s track teams split its duals in a make-up West Michigan Conference meet Friday afternoon at Spartan Community Field. The Spartans’ boys team lost to Whitehall, 112-25, but picked up a win against Ravenna, 80-43. The Central girls lost to Whitehall, 91-33, and defeated the Bulldogs, 72-53. “Times were not great today. It was pretty tough conditions. Whitehall is really talented and they showed it today,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson. “(We) upped (our dual) WMC record to 5-2. Our 800(-meter) runners of Gage Tyron, Russell Schade and Thomas Wagner stepped up today. Andrew Quinn threw a personal record in the shot put as well.” Tyron led the trio as he was third in the 800. Schade was also second in the 400. Alex Gajeski took second in the 100 and the 200. Ethan Wood finished second in the pole vault and third in the long jump. Jeremiah Patterson was second in the high jump and third in the 110 hurdles. The 3,200-meter relay team was third with Wagner teaming with Keegan Dunn, Jay Danielson and Gage Tyron. Wood and Max Nichols teamed with Patterson and Gajeski to finish second in the 400 relay. “The girls ran very well under less than ideal conditions,” said Central girls coach Ben Nelson. “Nyah Tyron won three events — (the) 100 (hurdles), 300 (hurdles) and 200 and (finished) second in long jump. Jaden Petersen ran some tough races (in the 3,200-meter relay), 1,600, 800 and (1,600 relay). (We) swept the discus and (finished) first and second in shot against Ravenna. (Our) dual record is upped to 4-3 in WMC.” Petersen was third in the 1,600. Amya Battice was second in the discus, and Mackenzie Singleton was third. The two went second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Jayden Baker took second in the 100. Ava Brooks took third in the 400. The 3,200-meter relay team was second to Whitehall with Brooks, Jayden Baker, Marissa Quillan and Petersen teaming up. Quillan, Battice, Bryce Stevens and Baker finished third in the 400-meter relay. Brooks, Baker, Quillan and Petersen were third in the 1,600-meter relay.
Bobcat Invitational
BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s girls track team finished fifth at the Bobcat Invitational Friday in Brethren while the boys team was sixth. Frankfort’s girls team won, scoring 111 points. Manton was second with 94 points and Grand Traverse Academy finishing third with 93 points. The Cardinals scored 64.5 points. Corinna Hernandez won the shot put with teammate Janessa Alvesteffer finishing sixth. Hernandez completed a sweep in the throws by winning the discus. Olivia Wing finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Jordyn Wittlieff and Kennady Tyler tied for fourth in the pole vault. Eastern’s 400-meter relay was sixth as Miriam Manier, Mara Kaier, Kaela Blais and Corinna Hernandez teamed together. The 1,600-meter relay team of Sydney Gage, Blais, Marta Papa and Deanna Codman were third. Gage teamed with Amelia Malburg, Amelia Stewart and Astrid Lundstrom to finish fifth in the 3,200-meter relay. The Maple City Glen Lake boys team won with 185.5 points followed by Buckley (101.5) and Frankfort (77.5). Eastern had 53 points. Eastern’s Eli Shoup finished second in the 3,200 and the 300 hurdles. Neal Stewart finished fourth in the 400. Jude Mickevich finished fifth in the discus. Raul Hernandez was fifth in the pole vault. Trevor Stimes, Daniel Wolf, Stewart and Nathan Wing were the runner-up in the 1,600-meter relay for the Cardinals. Raul Hernandez, Stewart, Wing and Eli Shoup were second in the 3,200-meter relay. Eastern’s quartet of Adelio Hernandez, Mickevich, Donovan Harry and Clay Shoup were sixth in the 400-meter relay. Stimes, Wolf, Wing and Clay Shoup were fifth in the 800-meter relay.
MCC track teams split WMC duals