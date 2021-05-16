MCC wins Manistee 350 Club baseball tourney

MANISTEE — Mason County Central’s baseball team won the Chippewa 350 Club Tournament Saturday in Manistee, defeating Evart in the championship game after downing Benzie Central in the semifinal. “My seniors pulled through for us all day,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “Hunter White pitched a fantastic game against Evart. They got to him early, but as the game went on, he got stronger striking out the side in the sixth and going 1-2-3 in the seventh. “Jackson Kimes hit a clutch double in the sixth to seal the deal. Ethan Johnson again was great behind the plate as the field general,” Carr continued. “It’s great to see this team getting polished in time for the upcoming district tournament.” White threw seven innings in the Spartans’ 4-1 win against Evart in the title game. White allowed a run on five hits, two walks and struck out 10. Kimes hit the double and had two RBIs. Johnson hit a single and had an RBI. White got an RBI on a fielder’s choice. The Spartans opened the tournament with a 6-4 victory against Benzie Central. Kimes earned the victory as he threw three innings and allowed two runs on three hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Will Chye pitched in relief and allowed two runs on five hits and four strikeouts with a hit batter. Johnson and White paced the offense as each had three hits. Johnson had two runs and White scored once as each had an RBI. Simon Shimel and Chye had two hits apiece with Chye scoring two runs and Shimel scored one run. Jacob Johnson had four RBIs with Tyler Thurow and Kimes each had a single. Track
Ranger Invitational
MANTON — Mason County Eastern’s girls track team was sixth at the 14-team Ranger Invitational Saturday while Manistee Catholic’s boys team was the runner-up in the 13-team race. LeRoy Pine River won the girls race. Pentwater’s girls were 12th and Manistee Catholic was 13th. The Bucks swept the team standings as their boys edged the Sabers by 5.5 points. Pentwater’s boys were ninth and Mason County Eastern was 10th. “The Falcons ended the day bringing home 18 total medals and setting 10 personal bests,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “I am so proud of the team and their continued efforts as we prepare for regionals on Friday in Saugatuck.” Olivia Wing was the runner-up in the 100 and 300 hurdles to lead the Cardinals’ girls. She was also sixth in the 800. Kennady Tyler finished fourth in the pole vault, and Jordyn Wittlieff was in a tie for fifth. Miriam Manier, Deanna Codman, Kaela Blais and Lucia Huarte Hilgado was sixth in the 400 relay. Sydney Gage, Marta Papa, Blais and Codman were sixth in the 1,600 relay. Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison was fifth in the 100. Emily Schwarz was sixth in the high jump. Mateo Barnett led the Sabers with a win in the 100, and Keeton Capling finished fourth in the 100. The duo finished 1-2 in the 200. Barnett also won the 400. Manistee Catholic’s Henry Hybza finished fifth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. The Sabers’ 400 relay team was third. The throwers’ relay team finished third. Six Sabers finished in the top six in the shot put, led by Eddie Dutkavich, who was third. Justin Stickney was fifth, and Dean Sturgeon was sixth. Lee Pizana finished in a tie for third in the pole vault. Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann finished second in the 100, and he won the 110 hurdles. He also was second in the long jump. The Falcons’ 400 relay team of Lane Rood, Reydyn Hugo, Abie VanDuinen and James Davis finished sixth. The 800 relay team was fourth. eastern boys Mason County Eastern’s Eli Shoup led the Cardinals as he finished third in the 300 hurdles. Neal Stewart tied Manistee Catholic’s Pizana for third in the pole vault. Raul Hernandez was fifth. The Cardinals’ 800 relay team was sixth. The 1,600 relay team of Hernandez, Neal Stewart, Nathan Wing and Daniel Wing finished fifth. The 3,200 relay team was sixth.
