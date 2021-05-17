MCE baseball sweeps Manistee Catholic

CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team scored a Western Michigan D League sweep of Manistee Catholic Monday afternoon in Custer, 14-1 and 14-5. “Defensively, we played better. Offensively, we made them play defense. I’m happy with the way things went today,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever. In the opener, Wyatt Crawford threw the five-inning complete game as he allowed an earned run on five hits, no walks and 11 strikeouts while throwing just 68 pitches. Darin Stever went 2-for-2 with two runs while Eli Shoup had three runs and Crawford and Neal Stewart each scored twice. Stever started the second game and got the win for Eastern (9-8, 8-2 WMD). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs — four earned — on three hits, four walks and 11 strikeouts. Crawford finished the final 1/3 inning and allowed a hit and struck out one. Stever was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and three runs. Crawford went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Eli Shoup and Jude Mickevich each got a hit with Shoup scoring three runs. Zach Howe hit a double and had three RBIs. Evan Zerby and Stewart each had two runs. Girls tennis
Cadillac 5, Ludington 3
Ludington’s girls tennis team suffered a 5-3 setback to Cadillad in a non-conference dual Monday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center. “The girls worked hard in a very close competitive match as they tuned up their skills getting ready for their regional,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “In their last match early in the year, Ludington nipped Cadillac in a close match and this time it was Cadillac nipping Ludington.” Kelly McPike was the sole singles winner for Ludington at No. 3 singles. “Kelly continues to improve in her skills and her match strategy,” Brown said. Ludington got doubles victories at No. 1 with Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb getting the win and at No. 4 with Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto scoring a win. Brown praised the play of McKinley and Kolb. “The girls played a good doubles team and came away winners in a three set win,” he said.
