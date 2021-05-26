MCE gets split with state-ranked Marion

CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team split with 14th-ranked Marion in a Western Michigan D League doubleheader Wednesday afternoon in Custer. The Cardinals’ Wyatt Crawford no-hit the Eagles in the opener. He threw only 59 pitches in the game as he struck out 13 and walked one. “We didn’t do a whole lot against their pitching,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever. But they did enough as Brody Hays drove in Darin Stever with a one-out hit with a full count. It was Hays’ only hit while Stever was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run. Crawford and Eli Shoup each had a hit. Eastern dropped the nightcap, 3-2. The Eagles scored on a final inning hit that drove in a run, and it clinched the WMD championship. Stever took the loss as he walked three, hit two batters, allowed a hit and struck out 10. Of the three runs, one was earned. Stever also had a hit. Eli Shoup was 2-for-3 with a run while Crawford, Neal Stewart, Hays and Evan Zerby each had a hit. Zerby had Eastern’s other run. Ward Stever was impressed with the play of his team, and he appreciated that both Shoup and Stewart decided to try to complete the sweep of Marion rather than run at the Meijer West Michigan All-Star Invitational at Reeths-Puffer.
Whitehall 9-13, Manistee 0-3
WHITEHALL — Manistee’s baseball team experienced troubles at the plate in Tuesday’s non-conference doubleheader against Whitehall on the road and ended up losing both ends of the twin bill, 9-0 and 13-3. After a scoreless first inning, the Chippewas saw everything unravel for them when the Vikings exploded in the second for seven runs. Manistee could manage only two hits in the entire contest, with Jaret Edmondson stroking out a double to lead the way while Adam Workman added a single. Donavyn Kirchinger took the hill for the Chippewas in the opener and he finished with three strikeouts while working a full six innings. Game 2 saw the Chippewas get off to a good start when they put up a three-spot in the top of the first inning. But that would be the extent of their offensive output in the game. Kirchinger drove in a run when he doubled, and he scored himself on a wild pitch. Edmondson had a two-bagger as well, and came home on an error. Workman and Tyler Protasewicz each added singles for the Chippewas. Whitehall scrambled back to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the first, and then the Vikings took over with three more runs in the second. Softball
Hart 11-8, Shelby 0-6
SHELBY — Hart’s softball team earned a West Michigan Conference doubleheader sweep of Shelby Wednesday in Shelby, 11-0 and 8-6. In the first game, Hart jumped out to an early lead and picked up the victory. Cassidy Copenhaver limited the Tigers to a hit to go with six strikeouts. Audry Swihart, Abby Hicks and Skylar Smith each had two hits. Myryssa Hopkins clubbed her fifth home run of the season. Hart (13-13) had to hold off a Shelby rally late to complete the sweep. Copenhaver earned the victory. Abby Hicks had three hits to pace the Pirates. Copenhaver had two hits including a home run. Hopkins had two hits.
MCE gets split with state-ranked Marion