MHSAA mulling governor’s recommendation

EAST LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed the “MI Safe Schools Roadmap” Tuesday and made recommendations for the return to athletics in the state for the fall. Whitmer laid out some more guidelines for schools and included a plea to the Michigan High School Athletic Association to explore moving team sports where close contact is nearly unavoidable, such as football, to the spring sports season. MHSAA Assistant Director Cody Inglis stated in May on The Get Around that the executive board was exploring this option and Inglis said Tuesday that the governor’s statements made that possibility more of a reality. “While our foremost desire is to have fall sports in the fall as normal,” Inglis said. “The reality is the more days that occur, the more creative in our contingency planning we need to be — which means spring sports could happen in the fall.” Inglis said the governor’s analysis means the MHSAA and its member schools need to be flexible and as creative as possible in order to reach their goal of having all three sports seasons for the 2020-21 school year. Inglis said the MHSAA is “committed” to offering a full slate of fall, winter and spring sports — no matter how creative they have to get. Does that mean football could start in the blustery weeks of March? Sure. Could fans see boys and girls tennis and soccer get played in the same season again? Definitely. Everything is on the table, according to Inglis, and athletic directors are willing to do whatever it takes. “That is not only the goal of the MHSAA, I think it is the goal of every athletic director and coach in the state of Michigan and across the country,” said MHSAA Representative Board member and Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar. “There isn’t a body in this state that doesn’t want to play. Can we make something happen differently? Sure we can. Is it what we are used to doing? No, but it is better than what we experienced the last four months.” Leinaar said swapping seasons has been a conversation among her circles from the get-go and they have been preparing for anything in order to get kids back on the field of play. The governor said in her press conference that she expected the MHSAA’s response by July 25, but Inglis said they plan to be ahead of that schedule in order to give their schools some time to plan before the Aug. 10 start date for fall sports. Inglis said the MHSAA has been watching the region closely to see what is working as the rest of the state remains shut down. The MHSAA has been in close contact with TCAPS and the administration at TC West and TC Central to see what they are doing right as a model for larger schools downstate. That eye is also turned to Turtle Creek Stadium and the Northwoods League to see if baseball is a viable option in the current situation, which could help the prospect of high school baseball being played in the fall. The MHSAA will be watching as the NBA, NHL and other leagues across the country reopen and will be using those examples to better prepare for the next school year. While the prospect of not having high school football under the Friday night lights in the fall seems drastic, Bellaire athletic director Brad Fischer thinks just about any sports will do at this point. “This is far better than no sports,” Fischer said. “It’s not going to be perfect but we are in a far from perfect situation. Our kids are resilient and I think that if they get the opportunity to play they will jump at it and play whatever sports we can safely.” Leinaar agreed with Fischer and said the representative council is willing to do whatever they can to make sure all sports have an opportunity to continue. “We experienced what it was like not having sports and that wasn’t fun for anybody,” she said. “This is the start of my 39th year and I was lost for part of the spring. It was never so lonesome.” Once the MHSAA executive board comes up with a plan, it will need to be approved by the representative council. Inglis said once that happens, the decision will be hard to reverse. Inglis said as of Tuesday, the plans are still to have fall sports continue as normal with football and other sports starting on Aug. 10. However, with Tuesday’s announcement the MHSAA will more strongly consider moving sports between seasons. “We are committed to having all three sports seasons in the 2020-21 school year,” Inglis said. “No matter how creatively, we know we want to do that for our schools and we know that is what our schools have asked us to do. We have to work with our schools and that may mean we have to swap seasons.”
MHSAA mulling governor’s recommendation