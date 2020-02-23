The 2020 MI Freedom Tour will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in World War II with flights aboard vintage WWII aircraft at nine aireports across the state, including Muskegon County Airport on July 18.
Michigan played a vital role in this victory. Not only did over 600,000 Michigan residents serve in World War II, the entire state of Michigan played a critical role in our victory as the Arsenal of Democracy. To commemorate the preservation of our freedom through the sacrifices of the people of Michigan, the MI Freedom Center and the Yankee Air Museum are teaming up to launch the Michigan Freedom Tour.
The Michigan Freedom Tour will give veterans across Michigan a special opportunity to fly aboard one of the Yankee Air Museum’s vintage WWII aircraft – the Yankee Lady (B-17 Flying Fortress), the Yankee Warrior (B-25 Mitchell), or Hairless Joe (C-47).
Flights are set to launch from a total of 9 sites across Michigan. Following is the tour schedule.
1. May 14: Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti/Canton – Willow Run Airport (B-17)
2. June 24: Detroit/Grosse Pointe – Coleman Young Municipal Airport (B-25)
3. July 1: Midland/Bay City/Saginaw - MBS International Airport (B-17)
4. July 15: Escanaba – Delta County Airport (B-25 or C-47)
5. July 16: Iron Mountain – Ford Airport (B-25 or C-47)
6. July 18: Muskegon – Muskegon County Airport (B-17)
7. August 6: Pontiac/Clarkston - Oakland County International Airport (C-47)
8. August 14: Grayling/Traverse City – Cherry Capital Airport (B-25)
9. September 2: Grand Rapids/Grandville - Kent County Airport (B-17 or B-25 or C-47)