LANSING — Michigan’s retail greenhouses and garden centers are ready to open and operate safely, while protecting customers and Michigan workers from COVID-19, the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council stressed today.
The council provided an action plan to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on how greenhouses and garden centers would safely operate, provide paychecks and meet the needs of consumers during the state’s health crisis. Michigan greenhouses and garden centers are eager to be part of the first phase of business reopenings, which Gov. Whitmer indicated she hopes to begin around May 1.
Operational changes occurring in greenhouses to protect customers and workers include:
· Offering online shopping, call ahead orders, curbside pickup or delivery as available.
· Limiting the number of customers near the cash registers and in the store at any given time. Many retailers are marking the floor in check-out lines to encourage social distancing.
· Sanitizing all carts, baskets, door handles throughout the day, as well as the credit card pads.
· Sanitizing all surfaces regularly.
· Having hand sanitizer available at the checkout for consumers and staff.
· Requiring social distancing between staff and customers in the store, grounds and greenhouses. Greenhouses are so large, social distancing is not hard and the person-per-square foot guidelines are easily met.
· Greenhouses are also respectfully asking any individual – whether a customer or an employee – exhibiting even minor symptoms to stay home.
The greenhouse industry is a central part of Michigan’s agricultural economy, employing more than 9,000 people across the state and contributing $740 million to the economy annually.
Local greenhouses and garden centers across Michigan also have proactively added additional safety measures to ensure a safe work and shopping environment:
· Weesies Brothers Greenhouse in Montague has installed plexiglass enclosures at all checkouts to protect employees and the public, as well as spacing labels on the floor to encourage social distancing.
The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council is confident that the operational changes greenhouse and garden centers have made will allow workers across Michigan to safely return to their jobs as soon as allowed. For more information, visit www.mggc.org.