Michigan marks 100K coronavirus cases in 5 months. Experts warn we’ll see at least 100K more

DETROIT — Michigan quietly surpassed 100,000 novel coronavirus cases — when both confirmed and probable cases totaled 100,724 on Friday, five months into the pandemic. Using that metric, at least 6,500 people have died of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported — a number higher than those who died in the 9/11 terror attacks and the attack on Pearl Harbor combined. There have been more cases in the Great Lakes State than in dozens of nations with higher populations — including China, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands and Egypt. Still, by most measures, Michigan has managed to contain the spread better than many other states in a country that leads the world with 5.3 million cases and more than 168,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Global Case Tracker. But it’s nowhere near over yet. The state should prepare to see another 100,000 new cases in the next five months, said Dr. Peter Gulick, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at Michigan State University. “We’ll be at more than 100,000” additional new coronavirus cases by mid-January, he predicted. “Nothing has changed as far as the virus goes,” Gulick said. “We have nothing beyond what we had in March (to treat it or prevent it). So, we still have to go by the old principles: Wear face masks, social distancing, don’t go into crowds.” The problem is many people have grown weary of the restrictions, the shutdowns, the social distancing. Many have refused to wear masks, and are eager to resume life as they knew it before the pandemic. “Wherever we deviate a little bit — and I know that people want to get together; they want to go to restaurants; they want to kind of get back to normality _ you’re going to get outbreaks,” Gulick said. “There’s no question about it.” Plenty of examples of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to crowded events in Michigan where people didn’t adhere to those public health guidelines support that premise, Gulick said. Among them: an indoor wedding reception at Crystal Gardens in Southgate; a summer camp at Springs Ministries in Gladwin; unofficial proms and graduation parties in Oakland, Genesee and Livingston counties, and partying college students at Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub in East Lansing.
spread still problematic
The tricky thing about controlling outbreaks of this new virus is it can spread even before people show symptoms. “One thing we’ve learned, more and more, is that asymptomatic infection is a clear transmission driver,” said Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology and global public health at the University of Michigan. And that’s a major concern as college campuses and schools reopen and people resume activities that more closely mirror their pre-pandemic lives. “We have to be very careful,” Monto said. “I think that there is the possibility of an increase in transmission because we can’t identify who is infected and capable of transmitting. We have a real issue here as universities open, as we bring in people from many places, and we have to be cautious.” Gulick agreed, noting that opening K-12 schools for in-class learning is another concern. “When you get a lot of kids going to school, and then they’re exposed, they bring it home,” he explained. “They’re going to cough and sneeze and hug each other. Kids, they don’t understand what’s going on, and you can’t blame them. When you get them together, they want to touch each other and they don’t understand social distancing mitigation.” What’s happening in school districts in other parts of the country where classes have already begun might provide a preview for what’s coming to Michigan in communities where face-to-face learning is planned. • Two weeks into the school year in the Cherokee County School District north of Atlanta, the number of students with COVID-19 rose to 66 and the number of staff members who contracted the virus totaled 22, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Friday. More than 1,100 students and employees are in quarantine in the school district of about 40,000 students. • At least 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 109 school districts in Tennessee since classes resumed, the Tennessean reported. Many have closed to in-person learning, and hundreds of students and teachers are in quarantine. While Monto said he isn’t as concerned about schoolchildren driving community spread of the virus _ some studies suggest it is more transmissible among older kids and adults _ he said children are likely to bring the virus home to their parents and other relatives, and that could become a source of higher rates of infection once the school year starts. “We’ve got a virus which is behaving very unlike most respiratory viruses that we’re used to dealing with,” Monto said. “Most respiratory viruses affect young people, and schoolchildren drive outbreaks. This affects older children and young adults more. “There’s been a lot of transmission with family gatherings, people getting together, thinking that they’re safe because these are people that they know. ... We need to assume that those people might be infected. ... It’s individuals and households that it’s going to affect.”
Michigan marks 100K coronavirus cases in 5 months. Experts warn we’ll see at least 100K more